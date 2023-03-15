Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay and the four-time NFL MVP quarterback is waiting for the Packers to trade him.
The 39-year-old Rodgers, speaking during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM, said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback.
“At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday I’ve made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. It’s been compensation the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in.”
Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy has acknowledged the team granted the Jets permission to talk to Rodgers, the face of the franchise since Hall of Famer Brett Favre was traded to the Jets in 2008. The Jets sent a contingent that reportedly included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in Southern California last week.
Rodgers expressed his appreciation for his 18 seasons in Green Bay but added that it’s time for the Packers “to do the right thing.”
“I have nothing but love in my heart for every Packer fan and everybody who works in the organization,” Rodgers said. “My life is better because of my time in Green Bay. But we’ve just got to look at the reality. They want to move on. They don’t want me to come back and that’s fine. They’re ready to move on with Jordan. That’s awesome. Jordan’s going to be a great player.”
The Packers declined to comment on Rodgers’ remarks, which follow days of speculation that his time in Green Bay might be done.
Dallas releasing Elliott: The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott on Wednesday, ending a seven-season run for a two-time rushing champion who never regained the form of his dominant early years.
Elliott will be designated a post-June 1 cut, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t reveal details of the decision. The move will save Dallas about $11 million under the salary cap this season.
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the decision was mutual to let the 27-year-old Elliott pursue another team in free agency and give the Cowboys more financial flexibility in building a roster.
Patriots get JuJu: The New England Patriots made their first big pickup of free agency, adding free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Smith-Schuster confirmed the move in a post on Twitter saying he was “Excited for my next chapter in New England!”
“I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!” he wrote.
A person with knowledge of the deal said it is for three years and could be worth as much as $33 million.
Smith-Schuster also expressed thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl last season after spending his first five NFL seasons in Pittsburgh.
Washington gets Brissett: Jacoby Brissett has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed.
Brissett becomes the experienced veteran quarterback the team wanted to bring in to push and compete with projected starter Sam Howell. Brissett threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions last season with Cleveland Browns, starting 11 games for them while Deshaun Watson served a suspension.
