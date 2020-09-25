Nick Mullens will start at quarterback Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo but won’t have All-Pro tight end George Kittle as an option.
Garoppolo didn’t practice all week because of a high ankle sprain suffered last week but wasn’t officially ruled out for this week’s game against the New York Giants until Friday.
Coach Kyle Shanahan also said Friday that Kittle will miss a second straight game after spraining his knee in the season opener. Kittle practiced on a limited basis this week but wasn’t healthy enough to go.
“I thought it was a lot safer to leave him out,” Shanahan said. “We didn’t need to wait another day because of how he sounded today.”
The 49ers will be without injured running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps) and edge rusher Dee Ford (back). Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were placed on injured reserve this week with season-ending knee injuries.
Garoppolo’s injury sets the stage for Mullens to make his first start for the 49ers in nearly 21 months. The former undrafted free agent from Southern Mississippi showed flashes during an eight-game stint at the end of the 2018 season after Garoppolo was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury.
No Moss: The Buffalo Bills will be without rookie running back Zack Moss for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Moss is out with a toe injury.
A third-round pick out of Utah, Moss has split time in the backfield with second-year pro Devin Singletary to open the season.
Packers’ Adams ‘doubtful’: Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says it’s “probably doubtful” that wide receiver Davante Adams will play Sunday night at New Orleans because of a hamstring injury.
Adams hasn’t practiced this week since leaving the Packers’ 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in the second half. LaFleur has said there’s a possibility Adams could play even without practicing all week if the three-time Pro Bowl selection feels fine Sunday.
“We’ll give him the rest of the week to see where he’s at, but ultimately we’ve got to see if he’s able to go,” LaFleur said Friday. “I know he’s doing everything in his power to make that happen, but I’d say right now he’s probably doubtful.”
Adams has 17 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns this season. He caught 14 passes in a season-opening victory at Minnesota to tie Don Hutson’s 78-year-old franchise record for receptions in a game.
Falcons’ Jones might play: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones still has a chance to play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday after missing practice this week with a hamstring injury.
Jones was listed as questionable on Friday.
“We’ll take it all the way to the game with Julio,” coach Dan Quinn said, noting that Jones has been involved with the game plan.
Atlanta’s secondary will be without safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot).
It is not unusual for Jones to play in games after missing most or all of the practices.