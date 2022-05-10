Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead football analyst once his playing career ends, the network said Tuesday.
When that actually happens is unclear, because Brady recently changed his mind about retiring and said he plans to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.
Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement during a corporate investor call on Tuesday.
“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, he will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Murdoch said.
Murdoch said it’s “entirely up to” Brady when he decides to retire from football and join Fox. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
Fox recently lost its top football announcers, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, to ESPN. It replaced Buck with Burkhardt.
Nickelodeon to televise game: Call it a slime-time matchup: The NFL game on Christmas Day between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will be broadcast by Nickelodeon.
The network, which previously televised two playoff games, and CBS will handle TV duties on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Super Bowl champion Rams will host the game, which also will be streamed by Paramount+.
Nickelodeon has had success with its youth-oriented telecasts during wild-card weekend alongside the NFL broadcast on CBS. This season, that collaboration will shift to the regular season and Christmas Day. It’s expected to be part of a holiday tripleheader.
Another twist in the schedule, which will be released in full on Thursday night, will have a doubleheader on the second Monday night of the schedule – with an overlap. On Sept. 19, the Tennessee Titans will be at the Buffalo Bills for a 7:15 p.m. EDT kickoff. At 8:30 p.m., the Minnesota Vikings take on the Eagles in Philadelphia. Usually, any Monday night doubleheader has had one game at a time.
Dolphins sign Michel: The Miami Dolphins signed running back Sony Michel to a one-year contract on Tuesday, bringing a South Florida native back to his home area.
Michel has been part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in his four NFL seasons, after helping New England win a title in the 2018 season and the Los Angeles Rams win the crown last season.
He has rushed for 3,137 yards on 743 carries over his career, spending the first three of those seasons with the Patriots.
Giants release Bradberry: The New York Giants have released veteran cornerback James Bradberry.
A starter for the team the past two seasons, including making the Pro Bowl in 2020, Bradberry is a salary cap casualty. He would have been a $21.9 million cap hit, so cutting him will save about $10 million. The team can designate him a post-June 1 release and save another $1.5 million on the cap for 2022.
Bradberry was signed as a free agent two years ago after a solid four seasons in Carolina. He started 31 games the past two seasons and was particularly dependable in 2020 with his pass coverage. He had three interceptions that season.
Ravens sign Davis: The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Mike Davis to a one-year deal.
The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Davis rushed for 503 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Atlanta Falcons.
Prior to last season, Davis played two seasons with Carolina, two with Seattle and two with San Francisco. He rushed for a career-high 642 yards in 2020 with the Panthers.
Baltimore was without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for all of last season because of knee injuries.