DELAWARE, Ohio – Leading owners Mickey and Sylvia Burke have been selected as the 36th Little Brown Jug Wall of Fame honorees by the Delaware County Fair.
The Burkes are the principal owners of Burke Racing Stable, Fredericktown, who have owned a pair of Little Brown Jugs champions – Filibuster Hanover (2017) and Limelight Beach (2014) – and four Jugette queens – Warrawee Ubeaut (2019), Sassa Hanover (2015), Darena Hanover (2012) and Western Graduate (2007).
Mickey Burke started driving harness horses as a hobby in 1956, campaigning around the fair circuits of Ohio and Pennsylvania, all the while operating a successful car dealership in Western Pennsylvania for several decades.
After selling the dealership in 1981, Mickey and his wife Sylvia started full-time in the harness racing industry. Between 1991 and 2008, Mickey Burke was credited with 3,167 training wins and $35.5 million in earnings.
The Burkes have five children – three of who are active daily in the sport.
In 2009, Mickey turned his training operation over to his son, Ron, while Mickey, Jr. and Michelle oversee the operations.
Ron Burke has been nominated for induction into the 2022 class of the Harness Racing Hall of Fame.
He has shattered all previous records for trainers in earnings and money – he has more than 11,700 winners, 4,900 more than any other conditioner, and the $250 million-plus in earnings, more than double of his closet competitor. He is a three-time winner of the Glen Garnsey Trainer of the Year Award selected by the United States Harness Writers Association (2011, 2013 and 2018).
Coming into this year, the Burke Racing Stable entered 23 horses in the Little Brown Jug, winning $1.2 million in purses. Their success isn’t limited to the 3-year-old colt classic. They have also won 10 heats of the Jugette, an Old Oaken Bucket, three Standardbred and 17 Ohio Breeders Championship events.
“We are extremely excited to welcome the Burkes onto the Little Brown Jug Wall of Fame,” said Chip Thomson, chair of the Wall of Fame Committee. “They have been strong supporters of our events and we wish them continued success.”
The Burkes will be presented the Wall of Fame plaque during the 2021 Little Brown Jug week (Sept. 19-23).
John Sacco, Observer-Reporter contributor, added to this story.