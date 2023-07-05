McMurray native Alison Riske-Amritraj dropped her singles opener Wednesday at Wimbledon to Spain’s Paula Badosa.
The match was rescheduled several times due to inclement weather, but it didn’t affect Badosa in winning the first-round match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
Badosa and Riske-Amritraj played each other on June 18, 2019, with Badosa earning a three-set victory. Riske-Amritraj won the first set, 7-6, with a 7-2 advantage in the tiebreaker before Badosa won the second and third sets by scores of 7-5.
Badosa had an advantage in most statistical categories in Wednesday’s match, but Riske-Amritraj committed 16 unforced errors to Badosa’s 18. Badosa won 67% of break points and was 92% in winning the first serve.
Riske-Amritraj’s experience in tennis’ oldest major is not over, as she begins doubles action in the round of 64 this morning at 6. The former Peters Township High School star will team with fellow United States player Danielle Collins and face the Romanian duo of Ana Bogdan and Jaqueline Cristian.
Riske-Amritraj teamed with Coco Vandeweghe to advance to the third round in doubles play last year at Wimbledon. Riske-Amritraj’s best finish in doubles play at a major was the 2019 Australian Open, where she and compatriot Jennifer Brady advanced to the semifinals.
Riske-Amritraj reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in singles play that year and rose to No. 18 in the WTA standings. She has won three WTA championships since turning professional in 2009.
