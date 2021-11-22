The Pittsburgh Maulers – remember them? – and the United States Football League are back.
The Maulers were one of eight teams ticketed for the USFL’s reboot, which is scheduled to happen in April. They will play a 10-game schedule that runs through mid-June. For the coming season, there will be no home games. All eight teams will be headquartered at a yet-to-be-determined site, which has been rumored to be Birmingham, Alabama.
The league will be divided into two four teams divisions. In the North Division, the USFL will have the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers.
The Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits comprise the South Division.
“We’re excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL,” said Brian Woods, USFL President of Football Operations. “These eight teams form the core of our initial league membership and will represent an exciting brand of professional football coming this spring. We look forward to the start of our inaugural season.”
All team names are throwbacks to the original USFL, which lasted three years, from 1983 to ’85. The Maulers played only one season (1984).
Like the other seven teams, the Maulers’ logo and team colors are almost identical to the originals, though updated and modernized. The logo features purple and dark orange with a man in a hardhat wielding a sledgehammer.
The league is owned by Fox Sports.