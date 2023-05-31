Luis García hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, Keibert Ruiz added two more of Washington’s five homers, and the Nationals avoided a series sweep with a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
García had been in a 2-for-22 slump since his six-hit game against Kansas City last week, but he connected for a two-out, two-strike shot down the right field line off Brusdar Graterol (2-2) to put Washington up 8-5.
Ruiz, the former Dodgers prospect traded in a package for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in 2021, homered in the second and ninth innings, giving him three in the last two games.
American League
Cleveland 12, Baltimore 8: John Naylor homered, had a career-high four hits and drove in six runs to highlight a rare power display by the Cleveland Guardians in a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Josh Bell and Gabriel Arias also went deep for the Guardians, who had gone 264 consecutive plate appearances without a long ball before Naylor went deep in the fourth inning. Cleveland notched season highs in runs and hits (17) while scoring in double figures for the first time in a nine-inning game.
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 5: Shohei Ohtani homered in consecutive innings, including a 459-foot drive that was the longest of his Major League Baseball career, and drove in four runs to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Chicago White Sox, 12-5.
Mike Trout put the Angels ahead 2-0 with a 476-foot home run in the first that was four rows shy of clearing the left field bleachers. Taylor Ward hit also went deep as the Angels hit four two-run homers plus a solo shot.
Ohtani drove a first-pitch fastball from Lance Lynn (4-6) just to left of straightaway center in the third, where the ball was dropped by a fan who tried to glove it. That 425-foot drive put the Angels ahead 4-1.
Tigers’ Greene out: Outfielder Riley Greene was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday by the Detroit Tigers because of a stress fracture in his left leg.
Greene was injured during Detroit’s 10-6 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday and left the game in the third inning. He was sent for tests and an MRI showed a stress fracture in his left fibia.
Greene has been Detroit’s best hitter this season, leading the team in batting average (.296), hits (60) and runs (29). He is also tied for second on the team with five home runs.
Interleague
Atlanta 4, Oakland 2: Ozzie Albies hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run fifth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat Oakland Athletics 4-2 to deny the Athletics’ bid for their first three-game winning streak this season.
Coming off their second pair of consecutive wins, the A’s lost for the 20th time in 24 games and fell to 12-46. They are 24 ½ games behind AL West-leading Texas.
Oakland drew just 6,429 to the Coliseum, the 22nd time in 31 home games attendance has been under 10,000.
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3: Brandon Lowe and Jose Siri each hit two-run homers late in the game, Jalen Beeks got the final two outs after coming in with the bases loaded and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 to avoid a three-game sweep.
The Rays pulled out a tight one after dropping 1-0 and 2-1 nail-biters, and dodged their first sweep of the season.
Lowe greeted Mark Leiter Jr. (1-1) with a long two-run homer to center in the seventh to tie it at 2-all and Siri connected in the eighth to give Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead after Chicago scored a run.
All-star voting: Online voting began Wednesday for starters in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game at Seattle on July 11.
An individual may cast up to five votes per 24-hour period through noon EDT on June 22 on MLB.com, the 30 team websites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App.
The top two players in each league at each position other than outfield plus the top six outfielders in each league will be announced on June 22 starting at 6 p.m. EDT on the MLB Network. The top overall vote-getter in each league will start in the All-Star Game and bypass the second round of balloting.
