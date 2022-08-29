The Major League Baseball Players Association is attempting to unionize minor leaguers, reversing decades of opposition.
The players’ association said Monday it is circulating union authorization cards among players with minor league contracts to form a separate bargaining unit from the big leaguers.
While the average major league salary is above $4 million, players with minor league contracts earn as little as $400 a week during the six-month season.
“The working conditions facing these players have been nothing short of offensive,” union head Tony Clark wrote in a letter Sunday to player agents. “Poverty wages, oppressive reserve rules, discipline without due process, ever-expanding offseason obligations, appropriation of intellectual property, substandard attention to player health and safety, and a chronic lack of respect for minor leaguers as a whole (to name just a few) – these cancers on our game exist because minor league players have never had a seat at the bargaining table. It’s time for that to change.”
The union’s executive board unanimously approved the minor league initiative Friday.
Clark was not available to respond to questions, spokesman Chris Dahl said.
Signed cards from 30% of minor leaguers in the bargaining unit would allow the union to file a petition to the National Labor Relations Board asking for an union authorization election. There are 5,000 to 6,500 U.S.-based minor leaguers at any given time, MLB estimates, the number increasing when new players sign each summer.
“This generation of minor league players has demonstrated an unprecedented ability to address workplace issues with a collective voice,” Harry Marino, the executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers, said in a statement. “Joining with the most powerful union in professional sports assures that this voice is heard where it matters most – at the bargaining table.”
Players with major league contracts, of which there are approximately 1,200, are represented by the union, which since the 1981 strike settlement also has negotiated terms for those on option to the minor leagues.
MLB raised weekly minimum salaries for minor leaguers in 2021 to $400 at rookie and short-season levels, $500 at Class A, $600 at Double-A and $700 at Triple-A. For players on option, the minimum is $57,200 per season for a first big league contract and $114,100 for later big league contracts.
In addition, MLB this year began requiring teams to provide housing for most minor leaguers.
National League
Dodgers put Gonsolin on IL: The Los Angeles Dodgers put All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the injured list Monday because of a strained right forearm, making the move as a precaution hours before his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins.
Pitching more than he ever has in his career, Gonsolin is tied for the big league lead with 16 victories. His injury is the latest for a rotation that’s helped the Dodgers post the best record in the majors.
“It just felt kind of tight coming out of the last outing,” Gonsolin said. “I’ve dealt with a little bit of tightness early this year. Thought it was going to go away a couple of days and it lingered this time so we are going to push back.”
After splitting time between starting and relief his first three seasons, the 28-year-old Gonsolin (16-1) has emerged as one of the top pitchers in the major leagues. The right-hander leads the NL with a 2.10 ERA and is tied with Houston’s Justin Verlander and Atlanta’s Kyle Wright for the most wins in the majors.
Arizona to promote Carroll: Highly regarded prospect Corbin Carroll is expected to make his big league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
The 22-year-old outfielder hit .303 with 22 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 61 RBIs and had 31 stolen bases over 91 games split between Double-A and Triple-A this season.
