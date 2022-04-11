Guardians rookie Steven Kwan kept up an historic start to his big league career with a bases-loaded triple Monday, becoming the first player to reach base at least three times in each of his first four games while leading Cleveland over the Kansas City Royals 10-7.
Kwan, who went 5 for 5 and safely reached six times a day earlier, finished the series 9 for 13, got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances and scored four times. His three RBIs in the eighth inning Monday were the first of his career.
Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer for the Guardians, who had scored just once over the first two games of the series but piled up 27 runs over the last two to split the season-opening set.
Logan Allen (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief in his first appearance of the season.
Detroit 3, Boston 1: Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Boston Red Sox, 3-1.
Baez sent a 396-foot shot to left off Ryan Brasier that scored Austin Meadows, bringing home two players who are part of a new-look team that is hoping to contend.
Michael Fulmer (1-0) pitched the eighth and Gregory Soto closed the game for Detroit’s first save of the season.
Austin Davis (0-1) took the loss after giving up one run and two hits in one inning.
National League
Cubs’ Thompson suspended: Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games on Monday for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch.
Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount.
Ross will serve his suspension today at Pittsburgh. If Thompson doesn’t appeal the punishment, he will begin his suspension as well with the series opener against the Pirates.
Thompson hit McCutchen in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 9-0 win at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The benches cleared and the teams exchanged words but no punches were thrown.
McCutchen was the first Brewer and fourth of five players hit overall in the game. Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career, said the pitch got away from him.
Interleague
Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0: Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and the Baltimore Orioles won their opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards, 2-0 over the Milwaukee Brewers.
On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore’s ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The new dimensions weren’t a factor in this game, though.
Mullins, whose 30-30 campaign was one of the few bright spots in a 110-loss season for the Orioles last year, singled with the bases loaded in the second.
Baltimore won for the first time this season after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay.
Colorado 6, Texas 4: Jose Iglesias’ fourth hit was a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies won a game-ending replay challenge to beat Texas 6-4, spoiling the Rangers’ home opener.
After Texas pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth, Iglesias put Colorado ahead in the 10th and Connor Joe added a homer off Greg Holland (0-1), the eighth Rangers pitcher.
Mitch Garver walked with one out in the Rangers 10th, then was forced out sliding into the bag as second baseman Brendan Rodgers’ relay throw was wide of first – allowing Marcus Semien to score from second and Adolis Garcia to move up a base.
But Rockies manager Bud Black then challenged the play, and after a lengthy review, it was determined that Garver’s slide interfered with the fielder. Garcia also was ruled out, ending the game.
C.J. Cron led off the Rockies ninth with a 451-foot homer over the bullpen in left field to put them up 4-3.