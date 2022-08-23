Despite suffering the second defeat in nine career starts Saturday afternoon, expectations remain high for 3-year-old pacer and Adios champion Bythemissal.

Trainer Ron Burke confirmed that the Meadows-stable horse will be supplemented ($45,000) into the Little Brown Jug and into the Breeders Crown for $72,000.

Jeff Zidek, track announcer at The Meadows, provided some information for this story.

