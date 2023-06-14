MT. MORRIS – One year removed from celebrating a half-century of racing, the prestigious Pro Motocross Championship will usher in a new era for the 2023 season as the centerpiece of the newly formed SuperMotocross World Championship.

The 11-round summer Pro Motocross campaign will visit 10 different states over the course of its journey to crown a pair of AMA National Champions with the sport’s most distinguished title, where one of its cornerstone events will provide one of American motocross’ beloved traditions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In