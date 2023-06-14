MT. MORRIS – One year removed from celebrating a half-century of racing, the prestigious Pro Motocross Championship will usher in a new era for the 2023 season as the centerpiece of the newly formed SuperMotocross World Championship.
The 11-round summer Pro Motocross campaign will visit 10 different states over the course of its journey to crown a pair of AMA National Champions with the sport’s most distinguished title, where one of its cornerstone events will provide one of American motocross’ beloved traditions.
The season’s east coast debut from Greene County’s High Point Raceway on Saturday, June 17, will be hallmarked by the sport’s own unique Father’s Day celebration, where the 46-year legacy of the GEICO Motorcycle High Point National will showcase a world-renowned racing spectacle littered with air-inducing obstacles from one of two-wheeled motorsports’ most iconic venues.
The SuperMotocross World Championship is a comprehensive 31-race season that combines the winter AMA Supercross Championship, which takes place on man-made racetracks in major stadiums across the country from January to mid-May, and the summer Pro Motocross Championship, the original action sport that visits the most iconic, rural venues in off-road motorcycle racing from late-May through August.
At the end of each respective championship awaits the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs and final this September, which will crown the ultimate champions across a full calendar year of this grueling and captivating motorsport. The race at High Point will signify the fourth of 11 events on the Pro Motocross calendar, and the 21st event on the SuperMotocross World Championship following the 17-race supercross season.
Mt. Morris’ High Point Raceway, the “Country Club of Motocross,” is nestled off Exit 1 of the Keystone State bordering West Virginia, and has been thrilling fans throughout the Appalachia and beyond since 1977, when it debuted on the championship schedule.
High Point’s “Country Club of Motocross” nickname was drawn from the natural amphitheater-like setting that makes for incredible sight lines, abundance of green hillsides and one of the most highly regarded track layouts.
The nationals early summer placement on the calendar has made High Point a pilgrimage event for any race fan. For nearly 50 years, the track has been the crown jewel of the esteemed Coombs family, motocross trailblazers that have been a bedrock of off-road motorcycle racing in the United States since its infancy.
Based in Morgantown, W.Va., the Coombs are organizers of the championship as well as High Point Raceway, which makes the High Point National the proverbial “home race” of Pro Motocross.
On the racetrack, a decorated contingent of the world’s most uniquely skilled athletes from across the globe will comprise the competitive field set to wage battle during the Pro Motocross Championship.
American-born champions like Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, and Cooper Webb will go bar-to-bar against fellow champions from different continents, like France’s Dylan Ferrandis and Australia’s Jett Lawrence.
The world’s best racers will battle it out for victory for the 46th time at the High Point National, which dates back to 1977.
Event Information
GEICO Motorcycle High Point National
Round 4: 2023 Pro Motocross Championship
High Point Raceway – Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania
8 a.m. Practice & Qualifying
12:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies
1 p.m. First Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)
2:30 p.m. Second Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)
