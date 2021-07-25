Rachel Rohanna shot a final round of 1-under par 70 Sunday and finished in second place in the Symetra’s Tour’s Twin Bridges Championship in Albany, N.Y.
A Waynesburg native, Rohanna finished at 6-under for the three-round tournament and was two shots behind winner Lila Vu, who closed with a 68.
Rohanna entered the final round in a three-way tie with Vu and Maddie McCrary at 5-under.
Rohanna moved into first place with birdie on the opening hole of the final round. Rohanna parred out on her front nine to go out in 1-under 34.
Vu had two birdies and a bogey to also go out with 34. McCrary actually held the lead at the turn at 7-under after two birdies on the front nine.
Rohanna continued her string of pars through the first five holes on the back nine.
Rohanna finished the round with a birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey run to go out in even-par 36.
McCrary played herself out of contention with four bogeys on the back nine.
Rohanna moved up to sixth place on the money list with $63,976 after bringing home $16,913 for her second-place finish. The top 10 on the money list at the end of the year receive LPGA tour cards.
Champ beats heat:
Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning the 3M Open by two strokes for his third career victory.
The 26-year-old Champ had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269 at TPC Twin Cities. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second.
Oosthuizen shot 66, too, in a much stronger finish than the previous weekend at the British Open, where his 54-hole lead turned into a tie for third after a fourth-round 71.
Playing six pairs ahead of Champ, Oosthuizen birdied three of the last four holes to give himself an outside chance. His approach to the 18th green almost yielded an eagle on the PGA Tour’s hardest par-5 hole, but the ball lipped out. He made a 2½ foot putt for birdie instead. Schwartzel, his fellow South African, posted a 68 to match Vegas in the final round.
During another 90-degree day, Champ was far from his physical best. He felt some dizziness along the back nine, putting his hands on his knees at one point as he hung his head to try to regain some composure. He had plenty of it on the last hole, after his safe strategy with the tee shot to stay away from the lake landed way left in a trampled, sandy area directly behind a clump of trees.
Champ managed to chip out onto the primary rough, then scoot up the fairway. His approach was a beauty that landed perfectly and rolled back toward the pin. He sank the easy par putt and had enough energy to pump his arms in celebration of his first top-10 finish of the year. Champ had the best putting performance of the entire field, with an average of 8.48 strokes gained.
The Texas A&M product won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2019, the year he turned pro, and the Safeway Open in 2020. He missed the cut in his last two majors this season and hadn’t had a top-10 finish since tying for eighth in October in the Zozo Championship in California.
Champ entered the week in 142nd place in the FedEx Cup standings, getting a big bump with three events to go before the playoffs.
Cameron Tringale, a one-stroke leader after the third round, took a triple bogey on the par-3 13th hole right after consecutive birdies had brought him back into contention. He shot 74 and finished six strokes behind Champ.
First major for Lee: Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden-death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship on Sunday for her first major title.
Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee’s superb second attempt landed near the flag.
Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title.
She missed the first but made the second and was doused in Champagne by 2015 Evian champion Lydia Ko.