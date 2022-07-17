Fourever Boy seemingly had to wait forever to make his move Saturday night in the Meadowlands Pace at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.
By then, there was too much ground to make up as Beach Glass – a 1-5 favorite -- won the $600,000 race in 1:47.2 ahead of Mad Max Hanover (second) and I Did It Myway (third).
Meadows-stabled Fourever Boy, driven by Mike Wilder, finished fifth in the 10-horse field.
Owner Tim Twaddle of The Meadows said the colt, “came out of the race (Meadowlands Pace) fine and I will absolutely be entering him in the Adios.”
The Adios eliminations are scheduled for Saturday at The Meadows with the 55th Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids to be held Saturday, July 30.
Adios entries must be made by 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Beach Glass, North American Cup champion Pebble Beach, and Market Based – a Meadowlands Pace elimination winner -- are Adios-eligible.
Fourever Boy’s driver, Mike Wilder, is one of four local drivers to win the Adios including Richard Stillings with Barberry Spur in 1985, Dan Ross with Legacy of Power in 1997 and Dave Palone with Washington VC in 1999. Wilder won with Catch the Fire in 2020.
Fourever Boy, who was eighth at the three-quarter post, passed three horses down the stretch, and nearly finished fourth. The colt has two wins in 21 career starts with one second and five thirds. His lone win this year came May 30. Fourever Boy was third in his Meadowlands Pace elimination July 9.
DOWN THE STRETCH – Bulldog Hanover paced the fastest mile ever Saturday night winning the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial for older male pacers, in 1:45.4 at the Meadowlands. The previous world record was 1:46 shared by Bulldog Hanover, Always Be Miki and Lather Up. Bulldog Hanover, a 4-year-old, was bred by Hanover Shoe Farms. . . Bella Bellini, a Hambletonian Oaks winner last year, starting from the second tier (Post 11) won in a world-record 2:04.1 over 1-1/8 miles in the $432,000 Hambletonian Maturity. . . Test of Faith, the 2021 Horse of the Year, won the $175,000 Dorothy Haughton Memorial – for pacing mares – in a world-record 1:47. . . The Adios draw will be late Wednesday afternoon.