Florence scored three runs in the fourth and two runs in the seventh to help defeat the Washington Wild Things, 7-5 in a Frontier League game.
The loss drops the Wild Things record to 10-7 while Florence moved to 5-11.
Washington outhit Florence 12-8. Nick B Beardsley took the loss, giving up three runs and five hits in two innings. Evan Brabrand picked up the win in relief. He allowed only one walk in 1 1/3 innings.
Brennan Price homered, knocked in three runs and scored twice for Florence. Anthony Brocato hit a home run, drove in three and scored a run. Price also connected on a double.
Alberti Chavez had two hits and scored twice in three at-bats for Florence.
For the Washington Wild Things, shortstop Nick Ward went 3-for-5 with and RBI and right fielder Hector Roa went 3-for-4. Designated hitter LG Castillo homered and scored twice and first baseman Andrew Czech had a triple among his two hits.