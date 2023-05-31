FLORENCE, Ky. – Brian Fuentes hit a tiebreaking two-run double into the left-field corner in the bottom of the eighth inning, sparking the Florence Y’alls to a 6-4 win over the Wild Things on Wednesday.
Fuentes’ hit capped a five-run eighth inning for Florence as the Y’alls overcame a late 4-1 deficit.
The Fuentes double came after the Y’alls’ Sam Plash hit a double down the right-field line that kicked over the side retaining wall for a book-rule double, scoring two runs and knotting the score at 4-4.
Washington manager Tom Vaeth was ejected after arguing that Plash’s hit should have called a foul ball. Washington relief pitcher Christian James (0-1) was ejected after the eighth inning.
Washington held the late three-run lead but the Wild Things squandered scoring opportunities. Florence starting pitcher Jake McMahill and reliever Michael Kirian combined to issue eight walks over the first seven innings. Washington left 11 runners on base.
Wild Things pitcher Arrison Perez made his first professional start after beginning the season in the bullpen. He tossed five shutout innings and left after throwing 70 pitches.
Florence tied the score at 1-1 in the sixth, but Washington moved ahead on an RBI single by Andrew Czech in the seventh. Nick Gotta made it 4-1 in the eighth with a two-run double.
Harrison Ray went 3-for-3 for Washington.
The loss dropped Washington’s record back below .500 at 8-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.