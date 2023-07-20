Adios day has long been a time to celebrate the family business for the Parker family.
If all goes its way, the hope is to have a celebration for the ages on the hill opposite the paddock and former grandstand at The Meadows racetrack July 29.
First things first.
Norm Parker, trainer for Flite Craft, who will start from post No. 4 in the second division of The Adios eliminations on Saturday, has qualifying for the final in his sight and dreams.
The second division, Race 7, is the tougher of the two divisions with Adios-favorite It’s My Show, who will pace from post No. 3. Other top contenders in the second elimination race are Ken Hanover and Bamboozler.
It’s My Show, the North American Cup winner last month, is 6-for-6 this season. He is the morning line favorite in the division at 3-1. Flite Craft and Ron Burke-trained LouBet, are the longshots of the division, both at 12-1.
Nonetheless, Parker and driver Mike Wilder believe Flite Craft can find success despite the quality of the opposition.
“He deserves the opportunity,” Parker said of Flite Craft. “He’s a fast horse with a desire to race.
“He’s not the greatest leaver (off the gate). But he’s been on the front. I’m realistic but I really want him to make the final.”
The top four finishers in the two elimination races and the fifth-place finisher with the highest career earnings will advance to the final July 29.
The Parker-Bolon families were still mourning the death of Karl Dwane Parker – a Meadows’ staple and longtime horseman – on Adios day last year. He had passed away at 85 only a few days prior to the Adios.
On Adios Day, he traditionally welcomed family, friends, horsemen and others to his annual picnic on the track’s backstretch hillside – a 30-year-old legacy.
The Bolons and Parkers celebrated when local horse Bythemissal won The Adios. Sally Parker Bolon, Norm’s sister, was the champion’s groomer.
While it was a bittersweet day, Sally was elated with the victory while grieving her father.
Flite Craft’s driver, Mike Wilder, knows the elation and fulfillment of winning an Adios. He drove Catch The Fire to victory in 2020. The local driver would love to win his second and deliver for Norm Parker.
“It’s huge winning The Adios in front of your friends and family and on your home track,” Wilder said. “It’s Norm’s horse. They have a great ownership group. It’s a family affair with his son and other partners. Winning would be the ultimate for them.
“We must get through eliminations first. It would be quite a thrill. The feeling is unbelievable.”
In addition to It’s My Show, other favorites are Ervin Hanover (7-2), Ken Hanover (9-2) and For Once In My Life and Just Bet It All (6-2).
Bamboozler is 7-1 with LouBet at 12-1.
Parker said the family will again host a party on the hill next to the backstretch. The hope is to have something special to celebrate but the first step must be taken Saturday.
“He (Flite Craft) fits,” Parker said. “If he gets the right kind of trip, he can make the final. We’ll need to have some luck. But this is his home track and he likes the track.”
Flite Craft went 1:49.3 at The Meadows May 6, finishing second to Fulton in a Pennsylvania Sire Stakes race.
For the season, the horse has won two of 11 races, finished second four times and placed third twice. He has won three of 20 lifetime starts and finished in the money 11 times. Flite Craft’s 2023 earnings are $47, 282 and $71,272 in his career.
First elimination
Cannibal (3-1) is the favorite and Yannick Gingras will drive for trainer Nancy Takter. If he’s right, Cannibal could eat the field alive.
Fulton, with Dexter Dunn driving, is the second favorite at 7-2. Trainer Linda Toscano will add Lasix this week.
Odds for the rest of the field are Seven Colors (6-1), who will be driven by Dave Palone, Burke-trained Gung Ho and Redwood Hanover, both at 7-1. Gung Ho will be driven by Ronnie Wrenn Jr. Act Fast, driven by Chris Page, is 9-1 out of post 9, with Lyons Surfing (10-1), Strengthfromabove (12-1) and Hungry Man at 15-1.
Despite Cannibal’s sixth-place finish in last week’s Meadowlands Pace, Takter thinks the horse is primed for The Adios.
“The trip didn’t work out and it was kind of a weird race,” she said. “He got stuck behind horses and there was no flow. He still paced 1:48.1 and a 26-second last quarter. We think he has a shot here.”
Post time Saturday is 12:45 p.m.
