When Dexter Dunn gets behind a horse, big things can happen.
Take Fourever Boy for example.
Fourever Boy’s two biggest wins have happened in his past two races.
Dunn has helped effect a positive change for Fourever Boy, who won the $253,000 Pennsylvania Sire Stake in 1:49.1 a few weeks ago at The Meadows.
Fourever Boy followed that with an impressive win in the first of two divisions in the Simcoe Stakes for 3-year-old pacing colts Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.
Fourever Boy’s impressive victory was in the $85,112 first division.
Meadows-stabled Fourever Boy is trained by Tim Twaddle, who owns the horse with Micki Rae Stables. They purchased the colt as a yearling for $50,000.
Fourever Boy won easily in 1:49.
Dunn pulled Fourever Boy out from third and was at the half in :55.1 and the three-quarters in 1:22.2.
Dunn has driven him in each of his last four races.
Fourever Boy has won three times this year 15 starts. He finished second in the Adios elimination and second in his race before the stake final at The Meadows.
Next stop for Fourever Boy is the Little Brown Jug Sept. 22 in Delaware, Ohio.
Bythemissal, trained and owned in part by Ron Burke and the Burke Racing Stable, tuned for the Jug with a win two weekends ago at Scioto Downs in Columbus, Ohio, in the $55,000 Ohio Sires Stakes.
Bythemissal’s won in 1:50.1 and was again driven by Chris Page.
The Jug gives Bythemissal a likely chance for another showdown with Beach Glass, who has won two of the horses’ first three meetings in 2022.
Burke, the Hall of Fame trainer, recently recorded his 13,000th-training win, at MGM Northfield Park, when Rockn Motion won an $11,000 Pace, with Ronnie Wrenn Jr. driving, in 1:52.3.
Jujubee, the 2021 Trotter of the Year, is out indefinitely after suffering from sickness two weeks ago in his first race of the season.
Jujubee, who led through three quarters tired in the stretch and was passed by the other five horses in the race and then he ultimately broke stride, finishing last at Scioto Downs.
Meadows-based trainer Greg Wright, Jr. said, “He scoped sick after the race; he’s been battling a virus for the past month.
“The plan is to put Jujubee first and get him healthy before moving forward. His previous injury that had him on the sidelines isn’t the problem.”
Meadows-stabled Jujubee, the 3-year-old winner of the Kentucky Futurity and Breeders Crown last year, has suffered with injury and illness almost all of 2022.
He was qualified three times, once in April and twice in recent weeks. Jujubee won all three qualifiers.
Jujubee has won 16 of 24 career starts and finished in the money in 22 of 24 races.
Wright confirmed Jujubee “had a start of a hairline” earlier this year and it was “picked it up on an MRI. X-rays didn’t reveal the injury.”
Racing at The Meadows will cease from Sept. 18-26 for track maintenance.
Racing will resume Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Sports Columnist
