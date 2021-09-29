Drivers Chris Shaw and James Dodson suffered injuries Tuesday during an incident Tuesday afternoon during a race at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino.
The mishap occurred when Susy Finn, driven by Dodson, took a bad step entering a turn and fell to the track. Willy The Fillie, with Shaw as its driver, could not avoid the fallen horse and also fell, flipping Shaw from the sulky. Dodson bounced to his feet quickly. Shaw, however, flew forward and landed face-down on the track.
Shaw was flown to a local hospital via helicopter and Dodson went via ambulance.
A Meadows racing official said an announcement about the condition of the drivers would not be released until Thursday at the earliest.
However, according a post on Facebook and a report by harnesslink.com, Shaw suffered an open compound fracture of his humerus and elbow. He also suffered a broken nose and facial fractures and a dissection of his carotid artery from trauma. He also has fractures in his back and a bruise on his lung.
According to the report, Shaw has movement in all his extremities.
Shaw is the eighth-winningest driver at The Meadows this year with 82 victories and more than $871,000 in purses.
Dodson was released from the hospital Tuesday night but will require surgery, according to the report.