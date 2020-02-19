The bell rings to end another training round at the Brownson House’s boxing center in Washington.
Other sounds befitting a boxing hub – the constant pounding of the heavy bag, instruction from the trainers and coaches to the participants and championship hopefuls working the speed bag – have raised the noise level here in the past few years.
The main reason for the interest and activity is Matt “Sweet Child” Conway – a Houston resident via the Brookline section of Pittsburgh.
Conway is 17-1 as a professional fighter. His camp moved to the Brownson House when his family relocated from Brookline to accommodate the professional work of Conway’s father, Jack, who is a consultant in the oil and gas industry and his son’s trainer.
Matt Conway’s work and grind at the Brownson House has him prepped for the biggest fight of his professional career Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Conway meets undefeated Gabriel Flores, Jr. (16-0) in a super featherweight (with a catch weight of 133 pounds) bout on the undercard of the WBC heavyweight championship bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.
Matt Conway, 24, suffered his first loss in October, a split decision against Francisco Esparza.
While Matt Conway has trained his way to redemption, his quest has rekindled the spirit of boxing at the Brownson House, which years ago sponsored a viable and vibrant boxing program and hosted boxing matches.
“Matt, the Conways really, moving to Houston and training here changed the whole boxing atmosphere here,” said Jon Celani, executive director of the Brownson House. “It helped to resurrect our program.
“It has taken off. We have a number of pro fighters and train others for the Golden Gloves. Things have really picked up. We are doing well with kids coming in from Pittsburgh and Wheeling (W.Va.).”
Celani credited Harry Booker, who previously ran the boxing program at the Brownson House, for keeping boxing alive and at the forefront before he got retired a few years ago.
Celani credited Jeff Morganti, who was boxing coach at the Brownson House when the Conways arrived, Steven “Skeets” Levendosky, also a boxing coach, and Christian Hirt, strength and conditioning coach, for also uplifting boxing in Washington.
Jack Conway added that his son, Mike, is the primary boxing coach.
The trainer said the Conways had been working out of South Park boxing before the family moved.
“You have to credit Mr. Booker for keeping boxing going here long ago,” Jack Conway said. “We came down and looked at it and felt it had potential.”
The facility was revamped with the addition of a new boxing ring, a new decor with posters and other sport-related items.
“We are a sanctioned USA boxing gym,” Jack Conway said.
This is a big week at the Brownson House as Matt Conway and his entourage departed for Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Matt Conway is eager to get back to winning.
“It would have been great to remain undefeated,” Matt Conway said. “That (the first loss) is out of the way, it’s almost comforting in a way. Being undefeated can be a nuisance as well. I can focus more on the fight.
“I know (Flores) is going to come out and try to be the boss. He thinks he’s going to push me around. That’s not going to happen. I’m ready. We got into a different style of strength and conditioning training. I feel more than ready.”
As for helping to bring a new vibe to Brownson House boxing, Matt Conway is proud.
“It makes me feel awesome,” he said. “There’s a poster of me, my father, my family. It gives me just a great feeling to be part of this. We have a lot of good people here.”