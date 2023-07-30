Cannibal put on a quite a show Saturday in the 57th Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids.
Passing race favorite It’s My Show at the halfway mark, Cannibal came home in 1:49, edging Redwood Hanover and James MacDonald in the sulky by a nose. Seven Colors and driver Dave Palone finished third with Seven Colors turning in a 1:49.1.
It’s My Show, who was 7-for-7 in races this season, won the North America Cup in May and who went off as a 3-5 favorite, was fourth, turning in a time of 1:49.1 and losing to Seven Colors by a nose.
Cannibal’s owners at Diamond Creek Racing in Wellsville, took home the $175,000 first-place check. Redwood Hanover earned $87,500 for second place and Seven Colors won $42,000 for coming in third.
Cannibal has now won six of seven starts.
It’s My Show burst out to the front, reaching the first quarter in 26.2. But the effort sapped It’s My Show and the gelding couldn’t find the strength when driver Scott Zeron showed the whip.
“I think Scott wanted to control the race,” said Cannibal’s driver Yannick Gingras. “If I were in his spot, I’d want to be up front, leading. It’s how we figured the race would unfold. And it worked out.”
The victory was a significant one for Nancy Takter, Cannibal’s trainer. With the Adios win, Takter joins her father, Jimmy, as the first father-daughter combination to have Adios training wins. Two father and son combination have Adios championships: Billy and Tommy Houghton and Mickey and Ron Burke.
“I wasn’t surprised (It’s My Show) left like that. He’s a leader and he’s done that before,” said Nancy Takter. “He’s a very thin horse. It’s nice he landed out of there and got a good position because of it. He was getting the perfect knockout trick that we discussed prior to the race. So I was really confident. And he warmed up so good today.”
Had the track been used as a 5/8-mile track, the outcome might have been different. But this race is held on a mile long track and it takes a great deal of stamina to finish.
“At the beginning of the whole race I felt pretty confident,” Gingras said. “At the last turn (My horse) began to tire a little bit, then I wasn’t so sure. I was just hoping to get to the passing rail and we did just in time.”
It’s My Show won the North American Cup in May and set the world record for 3-year-olds when the gelding won one of the Adios eliminations in a scorching 1:47.
Palone had a strong day, finishing first in the fifth race with Silken Sweet, having second-place finishes with Vicious in the race before the Adios and The Night’s Watch in Race 3, and five third-place finishes.
Local talent Norm Parker was trainer for Wild Wild Western, who finished second in the first race of the card.
The Burke Stables in Fredericktown had winners in the first race in Risenshine Seaside, the second race in Act Fast, the third race in Bet On Zette, the fourth race in Louslou Lemon, and the 13th race in My Girl EJ.
