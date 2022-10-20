The anticipated showdown of 3-year-old pacers – Bythemissal and Beach Glass – will not happen in the $6.7 million Breeders Crown, which begins Saturday with elimination races at Woodbine Mohawk Park, Milton, Ontario, Canada.
Meadows-stabled Bythemissal, trained and owned in part by Ron Burke, will try to confirm his status as the top 3-year-old pacer over the next two weeks as he bids for a Breeders Crown championship.
Fourever Boy, another Meadows-stabled 3-year-old pacer is also competing for that championship and will start his quest in the other division elimination.
Bythemissal has the highest earnings of sophomore pacing males in 2022 with $980,525. He has won 11 of 13 races this season and finished second twice.
Bythemissal was an early season acquisition by Weaver Bruscemi, Rich Lombardo Racing, and Burke Racing Stable, Fredericktown, in partnership with original owner Eric Good.
The owners supplemented Bythemissal into the Breeders Crown earlier this week for $72,000.
His wins include the Little Brown Jug, Adios, Milstein Memorial and Ohio Sire Stakes final.
Bythemissal will leave from the rail in the second division. He is an 8-5 favorite. The top four finishers qualify for the final Oct. 29. Other top contenders in the divisions are Mad Max Hanover (9-2), I Did It My Way (5-2) and Night Hawk (6-1).
Bythemissal is ranked fourth in this week’s Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll. Beach Glass is ranked seventh.
An industry source said Beach Glass had surgery a few weeks ago and his connections chose not to have him potentially race two consecutive weekends.
Fourever Boy (5-2) will leave from the No. 2 post with Dexter Dunn as the driver.
The favorite is Pebble Beach (8-5), who will be driven by Todd McCarthy. He defeated Bythemissal in an Adios elimination. The other two favorites include All About The Hunt (5-1) and Ponda Warrior (6-1).
Fourever Boy is trained by the Meadows’ Tim Twaddle. He and Micki Rae Stables own the horse, who has won four of 19 races this season with earnings of $488,045.
Jujubee, who has survived an injury and unhealthy 2022, will be in the 4-year-old trot final next weekend. Jujubee, a Breeders Crown champion last year, is also Meadows-stabled and is trained by Greg Wright Jr.
Jujubee was the Trotter of the Year in 2021.
Down the stretch
Market Based, a 3-year-old colt pacer, and considered a contender early in the season, has moved to the Burke Stable from the Nancy Takter stable. Market Based will make his Burke Stable debut on The Meadows’ card Friday in the first race with Dave Palone as driver.
