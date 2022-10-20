The anticipated showdown of 3-year-old pacers – Bythemissal and Beach Glass – will not happen in the $6.7 million Breeders Crown, which begins Saturday with elimination races at Woodbine Mohawk Park, Milton, Ontario, Canada.

Meadows-stabled Bythemissal, trained and owned in part by Ron Burke, will try to confirm his status as the top 3-year-old pacer over the next two weeks as he bids for a Breeders Crown championship.

