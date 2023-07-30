What started as a good day in Pennsylvania ended as a great one for trainer Ron Burke and the Burke Racing Stable in New Jersey.

Burke-trained horses won the first four races on the Adios Day card at The Meadows starting Saturday morning. He finished with five winners total, and his Ervin Hanover finished fourth in The Adios.

The Meadowlands and Harnesslink contributed to this story.

