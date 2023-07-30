What started as a good day in Pennsylvania ended as a great one for trainer Ron Burke and the Burke Racing Stable in New Jersey.
Burke-trained horses won the first four races on the Adios Day card at The Meadows starting Saturday morning. He finished with five winners total, and his Ervin Hanover finished fourth in The Adios.
His night was even better.
Burke and driver Yannick Gingras, who drove Cannibal to an Adios victory in the late afternoon at The Meadows, teamed Saturday night at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., to sweep the two $100,000 Hambletonian elimination races with 3-year-old trotters Point of Perfect (1:51.2) and Celebrity Bambino (1:50.4).
The two winners will compete in next Saturday afternoon’s $1 million Hambletonian at the Meadowlands.
The post-position draw for the Hambletonian is 2 p.m. Tuesday. Burke and Gingras will have their choices to draw between post one and post five by virtue of winning their eliminations. Gingras will drive Celebrity Bambino. Burke has not said who will drive Point of Perfect.
“We’re thrilled to win the eliminations,” Burke said. “But we have done that before. It’s really about winning the final.
“Point Of Perfect has always shown ability and finally is using it. Celebrity Bambino is a complete professional. He does everything well. He has been pointed to this race the whole year.”
Celebrity Bambino won for the second time in six starts this year for Burke Racing Stable of Pennsylvania, Fredericktown, and T Silva of New York and Knox Services of Ohio. He has now earned more than $411,000.
Point Of Perfect used two early moves to post a lifetime mark in the first elimination.
Point Of Perfect was sent to the front around early breaker Kierkgaard K (Ake Svandstedt). Not long after going the opening quarter in 27.1, he was overtaken by Little Expensive (Andy Miller), with 4-5 favorite Oh Well racing third.
Gingras was not content with the pocket, and he re-took the lead, moving Point Of Perfect to the front on the way to the half which was trotted in 54.4.
Point Of Perfect won for the third time in four starts after starting his career zero-for-18. The $50,000 winner’s share of the purse boosted the $205,000 yearling’s lifetime earnings to $217,148.
The Meadowlands and Harnesslink contributed to this story.
