Lucky 7?
Ron Burke sure hopes so.
Bythemissal, a Burke-owned-and-trained, 3-year-old colt, is the third favorite to win the $350,000 Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids Saturday afternoon at The Meadows.
Burke’s horse, which was second behind Beach Glass in last week’s second of two Adios eliminations, will leave from post No. 7.
Post time for the Adios is expected to be around 5 p.m.
The two favorites, Beach Glass (9-5) and Pebble Beach (5-2), will leave from posts 3 and 5, respectively.
While the numbers add up a certain way, Bythemissal (6-1) is No. 1 in Burke’s heart right now.
“I had confidence in him coming in and I have confidence him now,” said Burke, who owned and trained Dorsoduro Hanover, the 2017 Adios winner. “He was caught in an impossible spot (last week). He finished very well.
“(Post) 7 won’t help him but it’s not an impossible spot either. He’s tight, not tired. He’s in a good spot.”
Bythemissal has won four of five races this year and five of six overall. The Adios elimination was the colt’s first go against elite horses.
Mickey Burke, Ron’s father, trained May June Character to an Adios victory in 2007. If Bythemissal is to give the Burkes another Adios win, he’ll have to best two red-hot and decorated pacers.
The rest of the field includes Meadows-stabled Fourever Boy (7-1), leaving from post 6; Atlas Hanover (20-1) from post 1 driven by Aaron Merriman; Ario Hanover (8-1) from post 2, Burke owned and trained River Ness (20-1) from post 4, Quick Snap (15-1) driven by Dave Palone from post 8 and Nautical Hanover (20-1) from post 9.
Connections of Pebble Beach and Beach Glass selected post positions for the final. All other post positions were determined by random draw.
Beach Glass, who won the Meadowlands Pace for Yannick Gingras, trainer Brent MacGrath and owner Schooner II Stable, jogged to a 5 ¾-length victory in his elimination.
Pebble Beach, North America Cup champion, was dominant in his elimination as well, scoring by the same margin as Beach Glass. Todd McCarthy drives for trainer Noel Daley. Pebble Beach is owned Patricia Stable, Joe Sbrocco, Country Club Acres and Laexpressfoderadeovalente.
Gingras acknowledges the top contenders but is confident in Beach Glass.
“No doubt, it will be a different race in the final,” Gingras said. “Anytime there’s that kind of money and prestige on the line, you’re going to take your chance.
“I would never write off anyone, but there are three horses (Beach Glass, Pebble Beach and Bythemissal) in the race that were strong in the eliminations. All three are going to take their shot. I think my horse is the best horse but there are really good horses here.”
Fourever Boy and Quick Snap loom as sleepers.
Mike Wilder, who drives Fourever Boy for owner-trainer Tim Twaddle, wants the favorites to fight it out on the top.
“I hope to see a battle (for the front),” said Wilder, who won the 2020 Adios with Catch The Fire. “That could give another horse a chance.”
“It’s always a thrill to be in the (Adios) final. The horse is in top shape and looks good. We’ll see the rush to the top at the beginning and see what happens when the dust settles.”
Palone said he was happy with Quick Snap’s performance in the elimination last week, finishing third. Prior to that race, he touted the horse as a “sleeper” if he stepped up.
“We got to playing chess last week,” Palone said. “Everyone will be pushing to win.”
Palone is looking for his second Adios win. He won as with 9-1 longshot Washington VC in 1999.
“I’ll be looking for a similar type of trip for Quick Snap to Washington VC’s,” Palone said. “The top three are going to go for it. Hopefully, we’ll have some room to close. It’s going to be a great battle.”
A battle Burke hopes will make him smile at the end.
“We’ll take the wraps off,” Burke said. “The Adios is special. It’s home. That’s why we buy babies. It’s important to us.”
Jug honor for Stillings
His Hall of Fame career received another boost Thursday when it was announced that former Meadows driver Richard Stillings is the 2022 Little Brown Jug Wall of Fame honoree.
Stillings, a driver-trainer who grew up in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, won consecutive Little Brown Jugs in 1986 and 1987 with Barberry Spur (trainer) and Jaguar Spur (trainer-driver). Both horses were owned by the late Roy Davis.
Down the stretch
Post-time Saturday is 11:45 a.m. . . This is the 56th Adios. . . The 16-race card featured six Grand Circuit stakes, including the Quinton Patterson Adioo Volo for 3-year-old filly pacers.