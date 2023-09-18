Three 3-year-old pacers from the Burke Racing Stable, Fredericktown, will vie for the Little Brown Jug Thursday afternoon at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. in Ohio.
Southwind Bella, also trained by Ron Burke, will compete in the $350,00 Jugette Wednesday afternoon. It features two elimination divisions.
Burke trained Bythemissal to victory in last year’s Jug.
Eighteen horses entered the $1 million Little Brown Jug, including Cannibal, who will be driven by Yannick Gingras and is trained by Nancy Takter, It’s My Show, driven by Scott Zeron and trained by Linda Toscano, and Seven Colors, driven by Dexter Dunn and trained by Andrew Harris.
Cannibal won the Adios in July.
Burke’s three horses include Loubet, who will be driven from post 2 in the first division, Ervin Hanover, who will start from post 3 in the second division and Bugaboo Lou, who will leave from post 6 in the third division. Miller is listed as the driver of Ervin Hanover and Bugaboo Lou and is listed on multiple horses in those races.
The Jug will be contested in three, six-horse, $50,000 divisions.
Thursday’s post time for the 25-race card is 11:30 a.m.
Cannibal has $444,978 in career earnings and a lifetime mark of 1:49.1. It’s My Show, the North American Cup winner, is the fastest in the field with a mark of 1:46.4 at The Red Mile.
In the Adios, Cannibal edged Redwood Hanover with Seven Colors third and It’s My Show fourth.
The top three finishers in each elimination will compete in the $850,000 final.
Stockade Seelster, which is in the third division, has more than $1 million in career earnings. Voukefalas, which will compete in the first division, is coming off a 1:49.2 win in the $15,000 New Jersey Classic.
Seven Colors, in the second division, wasted no time making an impression for his new connections, setting a world record for 3-year-old pacing colts on a half-mile track, winning the $300,000 Milstein Memorial in 1:48.1 last month at Northfield Park.
