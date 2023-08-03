He has enjoyed so many significant training wins in his Hall of Fame career it is tough for him to pick one that stands out.
The one victory that has escaped Ron Burke, however, is the one he covets most right now.
That moment is at hand again.
Burke, the winningest trainer and the leading money winner in harness racing, has his eyes and those of his two 3-year-old trotters – Celebrity Bambino and Point Of Perfect – on winning the $1 million Hambletonian Saturday afternoon at The Meadowlands. Post time is noon.
It would be his first Hambletonian win.
Burke knew the thrill of a Hambletonian victory for all about 10 minutes six years ago before his horse, What The Hill, became the first winner of America’s race to be disqualified.
It’s hard to take anything away from Burke and his Burke Racing Stable. But that one was ripped away and the hurt lingers.
“For sure,” Burke said. “(The Hambletonian) has not exactly been one of my greatest successes. I’ve lost a lot of money trying to win the race.”
Burke has two chances to win the race Saturday as Celebrity Bambino, who will leave from post 1 with driver Yannick Gingras, and Point Of Perfect, who will leave from post 5 with David Miller. Both drivers are in the Harness Racing Hall of Fame.
Burke has a real chance this time.
Celebrity Bambino and Point Of Perfect both won their respective eliminations races last week.
Burke thinks Celebrity Bambino has the best chance between the two.
“Celebrity Bambino, up to this point has been way more consistent and classier,” Burke said. “Point Of Perfect trained the best he ever has. Celebrity Bambino’s body of work is much better to this point.”
Celebrity Bambino has won twice in six starts this year for Burke Racing Stable, Fredericktown, and T Silva of New York and Knox Services of Ohio. He has earned more than $411,000.
Point Of Perfect has won three times in four starts after starting his career 0-for-18.
“I’d rather he not be on the rail,” Burke said. “But if you’re going to use being in the one hole as an excuse for not winning, you’re not saying much for your horse or driver.
“Obviously, it would mean a lot to win this race. The Hambletonian and Meadowlands Pace are the two we haven’t gotten done.”
Other local horses or local connections involved in high-profile races on The Hambletonian card include:
