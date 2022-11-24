Bills Lions Football

Associated Press

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen takes a selfie after the Bills’ win over the Detroit Lions.

 Paul Sancya - staff, AP

Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field.

Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards.

