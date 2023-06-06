PATERSON, N.J. – Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Vin Mazzaro struck out 10 and Josh Rehwaldt hit two home runs, powering the New Jersey Jackals to a 12-4 victory over the Wild Things on Tuesday at Hinchcliffe Stadium.
The game was the first of a six-game road trip for the Wild Things.
Mazzaro, a 36-year-old veteran of eight major league seasons, including 2013 and 2014 with the Pirates, started and pitched five innings but did not get a decision. Mazzaro allowed three hits – two to Scotty Dubrule – one run and one walk.
New Jersey led 3-1 when it went to the bullpen in the sixth and Washington tied the score, on a two-out RBI single up the middle by Andrew Czech that was followed by a run-scoring double from Anthony Brocato.
New Jersey, however, scored six times in the bottom of the sixth off Washington starter Arrison Perez (0-1) and reliever Anthony Boix. Rehwaldt, who went 3-for-5 with four RBI, hit a three-run homer that capped the big inning and put the Jackals ahead 9-3.
Washington’s final run scored in the ninth on an RBI double by Dubrule, who three of Washington’s nine hits.
The Wild Things have made two roster moves this week. They released pitcher Greg Loukinen on Monday and signed pitcher/outfielder Brett Carson, a rookie out of Marietta College. They also signed left-handed pitcher Robert Gonzalez, who played at Tennessee Wesleyan and Lake Country in the American Association last year.
Carson was the Wild Things’ designated hitter Tuesday and pitched the eighth inning, giving up the Jackals’ final three runs, one on Rehwaldt’s second home run of the game.
