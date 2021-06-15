FLORENCE, Ky. – Andrew Czech and Nick Ward each hit three-run homers during a nine-run fifth inning as the Wild Things defeated the Florence Y’alls 13-5 in a series opener Tuesday night.
Washington took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a solo home run by Bralin Jackson, but Florence’s Harrison DiNicola hit a two-run homer off Kevin McNorton (2-2) in the bottom of the inning.
In the fifth, Washington scored all its runs with two outs. An RBI single by Hector Roa tied the score at 2-2 and Czech followed with his three-run blast. Ward, who went 4-for-5, capped the inning with his three-run homer.
Center fielder Connor Perry, a Norwin graduate and former Pitt player who was signed earlier in the day by the Wild Things, hit a three-run triple in the ninth.
McNorton gave up five runs in six innings. John Murphy and Spencer Bivens combined for three scoreless innings of relief.