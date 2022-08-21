By The US Trotting Association
WILKES-BARRE — The importance of track geometry was never shown more clearly than in the $300,000 Max C. Hempt Memorial Pace for 3-year-old males on Saturday at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.
Beach Glass and driver Yannick Gingras took full advantage of the rail to defeat hot horse and favorite Bythemissal in 1:50.
Beach Glass and Bythemissal, which started from post No. 3, had their hooves all the way down on the accelerator early, with Beach Glass able to keep Bythemissal outside en route to a searing :25.2 quarter before the latter tucked second.
The hoof shifted from gas to brake in the second quarter, with Beach Glass able to back the half off to :55.1. Bythemissal (Chris Page) came back for more first-over down the backstretch, with the three-quarters reached in 1:22 (partially attributable to the backstretch tailwind/homestretch headwind).
It wasn’t just these two colts slugging it out late: Layton Hanover, at 80-1, menaced in the Pocono Pike, and Fourever Boy was narrowing in quickly. But it was Beach Glass, a colt by trainer Brent MacGrath’s beloved Somebeachsomewhere, who earned the half-length decision.
“He needed the week off,” MacGrath noted after the race, “and he trained really well this week.” He ended his interview with the understatement of the day: “Post position means a lot.”
The $200,000 Hempt Consolation I saw last year’s late-season sensation Early Action streak out to a :25.4 opener and continue on the lead, with Greatest Ending sitting in the pocket and Nautical Hanover battling first-over.
As they turned for home, driver Mark MacDonald took The Greatest Ending to the inside, and the Somebeachsomewhere colt dug in and out-footed Early Action by a half-length while equaling his mark in 1:50.3. Dr. Ian Moore conditions the winner, who more than doubled his lifetime bankroll to $178,342 for owner Reginald Petitpas.
The $100,000 Hempt Consolation II saw the Burke Brigade finish 1-2 after being at opposite ends of the pack at headstretch. The Sweet Lou gelding JM’s Finaltreasure took over the lead near the second turn, then hung on over a tightly-packed group in 1:52 for driver Yannick Gingras and the ownership of Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, J&T Silva- Purnel & Libby, and Phil Collura.
Birthday, last as they turned for home, came flying home to finish only a head back.
