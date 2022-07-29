Stillings, Barberry Spur together in Adios history

Dick Stillings after his victory with Barberry Spur in the 1986 Adios.

The Hall of Fame career of Richard (Dickie) Stillings received another boost Thursday when it was announced that Stillings is the 2022 Little Brown Jug Wall of Fame honoree.

Stillings, a driver-trainer who grew up in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, won consecutive Little Brown Jugs in 1986 and 1987 with Barberry Spur (trainer) and Jaguar Spur (trainer-driver). Both horses were owned by the late Roy Davis.

