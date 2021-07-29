Gather the 3-year-old pacers up and run the race. Then gather them up again and run the same race. Chances are you will have a new winner each time for the Delvin Miller Pace for the Orchids.
That’s how mixed and varied a field you have for the running of this year’s Adios.
The field has Water Sports Teen and Andrew McCarthy driving, which polished off the fastest elimination race last week, going a mile in a blistering time of 1:48.2. Joshua Graber’s horse hit the three-quarter pole in a scorching 1:21.1.
There is Hellabalou, which popped an 81-1 shocker in a Meadowland Pace elimination. Not only did the son of Sweet Lou and Magestic Blue Chip take the same pocket trip to victory in the Adios Elimination but the time of 1:49.1 puts him in the top three for the Adios.
Abuckabett Hanover used a lightning lane charge to win his elimination race at The Meadows, crossing in 1:50.3.
Then consider the two Ron Burke entries: Southwind Gendry and Lou’s Pearlman. The former has the ability to win it all but a bad post, No. 9, will probably sentence the colt to the second third of the field. Lou’s Pearlman got a good draw, No. 2 post, and he’s been picking up speed with the legendary Yannick Gingras in the sulky.
“There’s no dominant horse,” said Burke. “It’s been whoever is the best that week is the best that week. You never know who the one next week is going to be.”
Burke’s other entry, Southwind Gendry, also had Gingras driving so Burke will have to find someone capable. Maybe it might be Dave Palone, the most winningest harness racing driver in North America. Palone was conspicuous by his absence for the eliminations.
Palone will be without a drive for the Adios. Gingras will be in the sulky for Burke’s Lou’s Pearlman and Robert Wrenn Jr., will drive Southwind Gendry.
“I really liked both my horses’ effort,” Burke said. “To the horses that raced in the Meadowlands Pace, I think our horses are at a disadvantage because they got raced so hard. We’ve had a week to recover so I think you’ll see them recover.”
Burke liked the way Rockyroad Hanover, a Tony Alagna horse, fought his way to second place in the eliminations.
“Obviously, all three winners of their divisions were great,” Burke said. “The five horses inside have the best chance to win because it’s going to be hard for the horse leaving from the 6, 7, 8, 9 because I don’t think there will be many holes and I don’t think you can make it from the outside to the front. There is just too much speed.”
For the second time in the 55-year history of the race, The Voice, will be silent. Roger Huston will not call the race, ceding the duties of that and other responsibilities to Jeff Zidek, who has been Huston’s sidecar for a number of years.
The Adios is the 15th race on the Saturday card. Post time is noon.
Burke is sure to get some recognition for his possible entry into the United States Harness Writers Association Hall of Fame. He and Gingras are on the list. Burke leads all trainers with 507 victories and approximately $9.2 million in earnings.
“I was surprised but more so in years past when I wasn’t,” said Burke with a chuckle. “After a while, you start thinking it’s not going to happen. I’m glad. It’s nice.”