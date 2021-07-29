Elimination winners Abuckabett Hanover, Water Sports Teen and Hellabalou will leave from post positions 3, 4 and 5, respectively, in Saturday’s $375,000 final of the Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids at The Meadows.
Connections of the elimination winners earned the right to select their post positions, with a random draw determining that trainer Tony Alagna would choose first for Abuckabett Hanover.
Jennifer Bongiorno chose next for Water Sports Teen, whose 1:48 2/5 victory was the fastest elim and extended his win streak to five. Hellabalou’s trainer, Eddie Dennis, selected third, with all other post positions determined by random draw.
The Adios anchors a blockbuster program that includes five other stakes: the $106,745 Quinton Patterson Adioo Volo for 3-year-old filly pacers; a pair of Arden Downs Grand Circuit events for freshman pacers; a $143,132 Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a $40,000 PA Stallion Series event, both for 3-year-old filly trotters,
In addition, the Adios Day program features five pool guarantees totaling $90,000, including a $40,000 Super Hi-5 guarantee--with a mandatory payout and $20,558 carryover--on the Adios.
Special post time Saturday is noon.