A robust field of 23 top pacing colts and geldings will contest Saturday’s eliminations in the $450,000 Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids at The Meadows.
The three $25,000 eliminations will go off as races 8, 9 and 10, with the top three finishers in each elimination returning for the $375,000 final set for July 31.
Elimination winners earn the right to choose their post positions for the final.
The eliminations also features a pair of stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers: a $148,332 Pennsylvania Sires Stake and an $80,000 PA Stallion Series event. First post for the eliminations card is 12:45 p.m. while Adios Day kicks off at noon.
Trainers Tony Alagna, Ron Burke and Nancy Takter each will send four horses to the Adios eliminations. Brett Pelling, with two, is the only other trainer with multiple hopefuls.
Five of the 23 entrants competed in last week’s Meadowlands Pace final.
Among the top Adios contenders are:
- Southwind Gendry, the richest entrant with $814,641 on his card. The Always B Miki-Gambler’s Passion gelding was fourth-placed-third in that messy Meadowlands Pace final, the results of which have been appealed to the New Jersey Racing Commission. Southwind Gendry has drawn post 2, race 8, for Burke and driver Yannick Gingras.
- Abuckabett Hanover, a son of Betting Line-All Tucked Up who, in May and June, put together a three-race winning streak that included a Messenger elimination and two Pennsylvania Sires Stake splits. He’s drawn post 7, race 8, for Alagna and driver Andrew McCarthy.
- Hellabalou, who burst on the scene by springing an 81-1 shocker in a Meadowlands Pace elim. The son of Sweet Lou-Magestic Blue Chip leaves from post 5, race 9, with McCarthy aboard for trainer Eddie Dennis;
Chase H Hanover, runner-up in last year’s PASS championship who’s seeking a signature win for trainer Scott Cox and Brian Sears. The Captaintreacherous-Calgary Hanover gelding leaves from the rail in race 9.