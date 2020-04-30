Every time he thought he might be able to make it through one more season, the jolt of pain shooting through his shoulder brought him back to reality.
After a fourth shoulder surgery in March, and another possible in the near future that could shelve him for the year, Mark Powell decided it was time to stop.
So Powell handed in his resignation as varsity wrestling coach at Trinity High School this week, ending an eight-year stay with the program.
“I was at a point in my life where I had my fourth shoulder surgery and I’m a hands-on coach,” said Powell. “I couldn’t get on the mat with the wrestlers. So I think it is time for me to step away and let someone else take it to the next level.”
Powell said assistant coach Jordan Maier also resigned.
“The job is demanding,” said the 35-year-old Powell. “There is a lot of stress. And when the stress level overtakes the fun you are having, it’s probably time to recharge the battery.”
Powell is a graduate of Trinity High School and Purdue University, where he was a team captain and eventually an assistant coach.
“I competed against world-class athletes,” he said. “My body just broke down. I had back surgery in high school, knee surgery and I just had my fourth shoulder surgey in March, Friday the 13th. I had hip surgery, so I have a lot of wear and tear on my body. The war machine needs some maintenance. I wrestled Cole Whitmer every day and that takes a toll on you.”
Powell would not rule out a return to coaching but prefers either a volunteer position or assistant coach.
“You never know. It’s a crazy world,” said Powell. “It all depends on how my body feels and if it is the right situation. I don’t think I want to take on head coaching responsibilities.”
Powell said the hardest part in making a decision like this was telling the wrestlers.
“I love those kids,” he said. “We have some great kids and they work really hard. It’s going to be hard not being around them.”
Powell finished a scholastic career in 2002 in which he left Trinity as the second-winningest wrestler in the program’s history with 134 wins, seven behind Andy Migyanko. He was a three-time state qualifier, finishing seventh as a senior at 140 pounds in Class AAA and won a gold medal in the Powerade Christmas Tournament.
Powell was an assistant coach at West Greene the season before he took on the Trinity job. He also was an assistant on J Robinson’s staff at Washington & Jefferson.