The Covina, Calif., Pony League baseball team travelled all this way for this?
For most of their first-round game Friday in the Pony League World Series, the batters from Covina flung their bats, getting little in return except a puff of air.
That’s how good Jayden Amos was for Youngstown, Ohio, in the first round of the Pony League World Series at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park.
Amos struck out 12 batters as Youngstown disposed of Covina, 8-6.
Amos, who throws right and bats left, drove in four runs to spark the offense. Amos struck out eight straight batters during the game, two shy of the world series record.
Gene Morowski off Hamtramc holds the record of striking out 10 batters in a row in 1958. Four pitchers have struck out nine. The most strikeouts in a series is 41, set by Tim Morgan of Washington in 1985.
The most strikeouts in a game is 20, set by Edgar Barclay of Hilo, Hawaii, in 2013.
Amos left after striking out 12 in 4 2/3 innings and throwing 85 pitches. Youngstown held a 7-0 lead at the time.
“I wasn’t worried,” said Youngstown manager Joe Gabriel. “We stuck with it. Our pitcher, Jaydon, did a great job. Tacking one or two on late really helped. (Covina) did a great job of hitting.”
Gabriel said he removed Amos because he felt he was getting tired.
“I thought he was done,” sad Gabriel. “I think he had enough. He was at 85 (pitches). I could have gotten 10 more pitches but I thought he had enough.”
Amos said his fastball reaches the low 80s.
“Definitely, one of my better efforts,” said Amos. “The crowd around me was awesome. I was surprised he took me out. I was getting tired. I ended it on a strikeout I felt like I was comfortable coming out.”
Layne Rider went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Youngstown only had five hits to produce its eight runs.
The World Series continues today with three games, including the host team, Washington County, against Paderborn, Germany, at noon.
