Ben Miller was disappointed by Washington County’s 10-2 thrashing by Youngstown, Ohio, in the first game of the Pony League World Series.
But Miller proved somewhat of a Nostradamus when he said he wasn’t worried about the next game because the team had its best pitcher going for them Sunday afternoon against Bay County, Mich., in an elimination game at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park.
He was right.
Jonah Williamson pitched a masterpiece, holding Bay County to just two hits in 5 2/3 innings. Cameron Dames got the final four outs in a 3-0 shutout.
Washington County moves on to play either Youngstown, Ohio, the Host Area runnerup, or Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Caribbean Zone champion, at 12:30 p.m. today.
Williamson allowed only two hits in his 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking five.
“It was crazy. We played really well (Sunday), unlike (Saturday),” said Williamson. “I knew I was on the bump for this game. We scored runs. That was it.”
Williamson also hurt Bay County with his bat from the No. 2 spot in the order. He got on base twice, and singled in a run in a two-run third.
“Jonah has been fantastic for us all summer,” said Miller, Washington County’s manager. “We knew if he was on, he’d be tough for anyone to hit.”
Miller said Williamson is their best catcher and that was why he didn’t start in Washington County’s opener against Youngstown, Ohio.
“We were going with Jonah cold in this game, no matter what,” said Miller. “We wanted him behind the plate for the first game because of (Youngstown’s) running game.”
Williamson said nerves were at play for Washington County’s 10-2 loss to Youngstown.
“We had a little nerves,” said Williamson. “We were much more prepared for this game. We had seven hits and they only had two.”
A heads-up play by Washington County’s first baseman JR Rieg helped get Washington County out of trouble after Dames came on.
He gave up a ground ball to short that was mishandled by Massimo Falconi for an error. He bobbled it but still threw to first base.
Kingston Dufort, who was running to second on the play, made a wide turn and appeared to have designs on getting to third base. But Rieg fired to second base, where Williamson was dispatched after being removed, to gun down Dufort to end the sixth inning.
“We had several opportunities to score and just couldn’t get that hit,” said Bay County manager Jim Butts. “That’s a tough play (at second base). I know he feels bad about it. He was just a little overaggressive.”
Washington County struck first, scoring two runs on three hits in the third inning. Dames started the rally with a one-out infield single. Falconi had an almost identical infield single to send Dames to second.
Then Washington County executed the perfect hit-and-run and Williamson sent a ground ball where the Bay County shortstop used to be standing just a few seconds ago. That single drove in Dames from third base. Falconi went to third on the play and scored on a passed ball.
Washington County made it 3-0 in the fourth. Marco Fieta opened the inning with a walk, moved to second on a single by Rieg and to third base on a dropped fly ball by centerfielder Gerritt Buzzard. Fieta scored on a fielder’s choice by Dames.
Williamson threw 98 pitches, 59 for strikes. He also had one of five stolen bases for Washington County.
Jaxson Jenkins pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Bay County.