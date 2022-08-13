Washington County probably didn’t need a big break to beat London in its Pony League World Series opener Saturday afternoon.
Washington County probably didn't need a big break to beat London in its Pony League World Series opener Saturday afternoon.
Washington County was the better team. The 9-3 final score reflects that.
But getting a big break didn’t hurt.
In the top of the third, with the game still scoreless, Washington County starting pitcher Zach Schrader ran into trouble, hitting two batters and loading the bases with just one out.
When manager Tyler Rubasky went out to the pitcher's mound — along with the entire infield and catcher Nico Patragas — Patragas told him his idea.
Here was the plan: The second pitch of Schrader’s bout with his mound opposite Owen Bourgeois would be a pitchout, and Patragas would throw to third base to try and pick off Calvin Musil.
The second pitch came, and Patragas executed his plan, throwing to third baseman Ian Migyanko, who tagged Musil for the second out.
“It was awesome,” Schrader said.
Rubasky agreed.
“Baseball’s a momentum sport,” he said. “Ultimately, that leads to us getting out of the inning and not giving up any runs. We had all the momentum.”
Washington County took advantage of that momentum with three runs in its half of the third.
All three runs came in on doubles by M.J. Maruschak and Patragas.
Maruschak finished the day 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Patragas went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Washington County added a fourth run in its half of the fifth when L.J. Zidek came in to score on a wild pitch.
The host team added two more in the fifth to seemingly put the game to bed, but London fought back with three runs in the sixth. Washington County answered in the bottom half with a pinch-hit RBI single by Matt Kocan. Then, a two-run homer by Zidek — who also had a triple and finished 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBI — iced the game.
Dominick Canali shut down London in the top of the seventh to make it official.
Overall, it was a solid way to open the tournament for Washington County, and for Schrader it meant something a little extra.
Schrader — who pitched four shutout innings for the win, giving up just one hit, walking none, striking out seven and hitting two batters — has family ties to this event.
His grandfather, Don, coached two of Washington’s Pony League World Series teams, and three of his uncles played for Washington in the event.
For Schrader to follow in the lineage was an honor for him.
“It’s been my dream since I was a little boy,” he said. “Awesome. My whole family’s up there. Great. Really good experience.”
Despite the loss, it was also a good experience for London.
The last time London played Washington — Europe didn’t have a World Series representative in 2021 because of them COVID-19 pandemic — it lost 23-3 and the game ended mercifully after five innings.
London played the whole game this time, and manager Scott Bourgeois was proud of the effort even without the ideal result.
There’s one thing he’d especially like to change, though.
“We struck out 13 times,” Bourgeois said. “And every time we put the ball in play, something good happened.”
Owen Bourgeois took the loss for London, giving up five earned runs over 4 1/3 innings.
Washington Coungty next plays South Zone champion Palmview, Texas, at noon Sunday. London will take on San Jose at 5 p.m.
