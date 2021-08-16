It’s time to take Washington County seriously in the Pony League World Series.
After a 10-2 thumping to Youngstown, Ohio, the Host Area runner in the opener, Jonah Williamson pitched a gem of a game in a 3-0 victory Sunday over Bay County, Mich., the North Zone champion
But Monday’s game against Bayamon, Puerto Rico, made people sit up and take notice.
Washington County was dominant in taking down Puerto Rico, 8-2, in five innings at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park. The game was five innings long because of yesterday’s inclement weather.
Washington County will play Youngstown, Ohio, at 5:30 p.m., today in either a 5- or 7-inning game.
Puerto Rico is eliminated.
Usually, Washington County is on the other side of these scores.
“I didn’t think we hit the ball the way we could until today.” said Washington County manager Ben Miller. “Today we showed how good we can hit. Our pitching has been tremendous all summer.”
Brogan Meighan followed up Jonah Williamson’s great effort in the win over Bay County, Mich.
Meighan threw five innings, allowing no runs. He struck out three and walked two.
“We all know each other. We get along great,” said Meighan. “After they scored the first run, I got a little jittery but then I settled down.”
Puerto Rico actually led first in the game, 1-0, sending five players to the plate in the first inning.
Washington County took control in the second, third and fourth innings, when Washington County pushed across all eight runs.
In the second inning, Kole Olszewski opened with a walk. He stole second base and came home on a hit by Zeke Watkins.
Watkins came around to score on a single by Devin Henderson. Henderson came around and scored on a hit by Cam Dames.
Washington County made it 6-1 in the third. Olszewski singled with one out and moved to second on a fielder’s choice by Watkins. Olszewski eventually came in to score on a wild pitch and Watkins scored on a single to center field by Derek Falvo.
Falvo scored on a single by Dames, who had two hits and three RBI.
Washington County finished the scoring in the fourth when Williams singled and came around to score on an infield hit by Watkins, who had two RBI.
Lincoln Johnson walked and came around to score on a groundout by Falvo.
Olszewski had the unusual stat line of 1-for-1 with two runs and two walks.
“We have more energy than anyone else,” Olszewski said. “I believe we are the best team in the tournament.”
Puerto Rico scored a run in the fifth and had runners on base when Meighan made a nice play to knock down a shot up the middle and recover to throw the runner out at first base.
“Meighan is a big boy, a big right-hander coming down at you,” said Miller. “When we were picking the team, a lot of us felt we were the best. Now, some other people believe that instead of just us.”