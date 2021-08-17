You know it’s been a bad day on the diamond when the number of errors your team committed doubled the hits total.
The last game Washington County played in the Pony League World Series was arguably the team’s worst.
The final score was 11-0 and it wasn’t really that close. The game lasted five innings because of the Mercy rule, which was soothing in a way for Washington County fans who sat through a slight drizzle throughout the game.
Youngstown, Ohio, fans didn’t care. Not only did they have an easy game, their team was going to the finals of the tournament for the first time since 1955. Interestingly, that was the year Washington won its only title.
Washington County, the Host team, went 2-2 in the series, losing twice to Youngstown, the Host Area runner-up, by a combined score of 19-2.
“Defensively, it was tough,” said Washington County manager Ben Miller. “I think in 2019, people thought we were lucky to beat London and then California. This team showed that Washington County can compete on a national and global level. This just confirms what I thought. If these boys continue to trend upward, we’re going to have good things happen. I’m very proud of these guys.”
What Miller will choose to remember is the great pitching performance of Jonah Williamson and Cameron Dames in a 3-0 thriller over Bay County and an unexpected 8-2 dismantling of Puerto Rico.
“We’re expanding next year to Fort Cherry, so I am not super sure what they have,” said Miller. “They should be pretty good. The rec leagues were as good as I’ve seen in the last three years. I’m assuming that is going to continue in the next year.”
Miller won’t be back next year. This was his second series team and he want someone else to have a chance.
Youngstown took control of the game in the first inning, scoring four times on five hits. Anthony Triveri singled to lead off. Jacob Hayes singled Triveri to second base and Hunter Garvin smacked a single to center, scoring Triveri and Hayes. Carter Wilson also singled to center and Quinn Meola doubled in Garvin. Wilson scored on a wild pitch, one of four in the inning.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment for the boys,” said Youngstown manager Dom Triveri. “Every game, the bats were going. The pitchers were throwing two- and three-hitters. Hats off to these guys. They’ve been working really hard.”
Triveri said he does care what team he plays in the finals, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park.
“We’re just happy to be here,” Triveri said. “We’ll take whoever they throw at us.”
The first of the six errors came in the second inning when the left fielder dropped the ball. By the time the game ended, Washington County had committed five more, and that’s not counting the one the catcher dropped in foul territory that the official scorer took pity on.
Garvin knocked in four runs and scored twice while going 2-for-3. Hayes went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Jake Rynd went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run.
Garvin threw four shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out five. The only negative was the six walks Garvin allowed.
Dames won the John Voytek Award, given to the player from Washington County with the highest batting average. Voytek went 3-for-9 (.333 average) and knocked in four runs.