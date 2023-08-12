Ryan Huey won Friday's fastest runner contest, and the incoming Fort Cherry freshman used his speed during Washington County's 2-1 victory over Paderborn, Germany, on Saturday afternoon in the Pony League World Series at Lew Hays Field in Washington Park.
Batting from the leadoff spot, Huey scored Washington's first run in the top of the third inning after hitting a ball down the first-base line and hustling into second before scoring on an error after a ball hit by Troy Stimpson was misplayed for a 1-0 lead. Washington's first run came with two outs. Huey and Stimpson had four of their team's six hits.
"When the ball came off the bat, I didn't think I was going to get to second, but my coach was telling me to round hard and I looked at the outfield and said, 'I'm going,'" Huey said. "It's just a crazy atmosphere here, and it's very, very nice. To win this game is an amazing feeling. All my family and friends are here, and it's a nice feeling."
Huey plated what turned out to be the winning run in the sixth after sprinting to first for an infield hit, advancing to second on Stimpson's perfectly-placed sacrifice bunt and scored on Brayden Radue's double to left centerfield.
"We worked hard and scratched across two runs, and that was all we needed," Washington County manager Anthony Wuenstel said. "I thought the boys handled the pressure well of being the host team."
Paderborn cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fame when Juan Diego Holmann walked, stole second and scored when Pepe Stockhuas advanced to second on an error, but Washington pitcher Alex Eslep was able to induce a flyout to left to end the inning.
"Our hitting was off, but you have to give credit to the Washington County pitcher, who pitched well and mixed up his pitches," Paderborn manager Georg Bull said. "Actually, all three of their pitchers mixed up their pitches well. When you look at the scoreboard, we made a crucial error."
Eslep pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the save. He replaced Huey with one out in the second.
Huey yielded one unearned run on no hits in 1 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out one and walked three.
"I pitch a decent bit, but the pressure was getting to me a little bit," Huey said. "In this tournament with the pitch-count rules, different guys have to contribute. It was getting stressful towards the end, but Alex (Eslep) did a great job to finish that game."
Radue started and pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits with two strikeouts and didn't walk a batter. Radue was taken out after 53 pitches, which was designed to save him for the rest of the tournament.
"Brayden was great," Wuenstel said. "I brought in Huey in a tough situation, and he was fantastic, and Alex came in and closed the door. We will have Huey and Alex available for Monday, and Brayden will have Tuesday, but we are looking forward to the game on Monday. I will be here watching games, figuring out who we are playing, and trying to get some scouting reports on them.
"I also want to give a lot of credit to my assistant coaches. Marshall McGraw is our pitching and he was calling pitches and I thought he called a great game, and a lot of credit to Brandon Kline. We had charts on Germany, and he had those charts ready."
Stockhaus took the loss but was effective in allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits over six. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter.
"Pepe (Stockhaus) was a great pitcher and we really struggled with him," Wuenstel said. "He had command with his fastball and curveball."
Washington plays the winner of Manchester, N.H. and Monterrey, Mexico, on Monday night at 7.
Paderborn returns to action Sunday at 6:30 against Managua, Nicaragua, in an elimination game.
"We will just have to dust ourselves off and get ready to go tomorrow," Bull said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.