Ryan Huey won Friday's fastest runner contest, and the incoming Fort Cherry freshman used his speed during Washington County's 2-1 victory over Paderborn, Germany, on Saturday afternoon in the Pony League World Series at Lew Hays Field in Washington Park. 

Batting from the leadoff spot, Huey scored Washington's first run in the top of the third inning after hitting a ball down the first-base line and hustling into second before scoring on an error after a ball hit by Troy Stimpson was misplayed for a 1-0 lead. Washington's first run came with two outs. Huey and Stimpson had four of their team's six hits.  

