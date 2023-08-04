When Washington County finished last year’s Pony League World Series with a record of 3-2, then-manager Tyler Rubasky said, “If you aren’t coming in here thinking that you’re going to win it all, you shouldn’t be here.”
The three wins the host team earned were the most for a Washington County team in the Pony League World Series since 1998.
Rubasky won’t be the manager when Washington County takes the field April 12 for a noon matchup with Paderborn, Germany, for its opening game, but his replacement, Anthony Wuenstel, echoes the sentiments of his predecessor.
“Our goal is to win the World Series,” Wuenstel said. “We are excited to be able to play in front of a home crowd, and the support for the Washington County team has been great.”
Wuenstel is familiar with the Pony League World Series, as he was an assistant under Rubasky last year. Rubasky accepted a position as assistant baseball coach at Trine University in Angola, Ind., which promoted an opening for a new manager.
“Dale Lolley, who helps with Washington Youth Baseball, called me, and I went in for an interview,” said Wuenstel in regard to the hiring process. “They offered me the job and I took it.”
Wuenstel, and one of his assistant coaches, Brandon Kline, are both 2018 graduates of Canon-McMillan and played in college, with Wuenstel suiting up for Geneva, and Kline at Seton Hill.
Wuenstel is currently a graduate assistant with his alma mater. He coaches the Pittsburgh Outlaws travel baseball team.
“Being a graduate assistant has really helped me when it comes to being a baseball coach and manager,” Wuenstel said. “I have been coaching travel baseball the last few summers.”
The majority of the Washington County roster consists of 13-and-14-year-olds in the Canon-McMillan School District, but players from Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, Trinity and Washington school districts create a deep team that will be needed over the six-day tournament.
“The nice thing for this age group and college is that it feels like real baseball,” Wuenstel said. “The lineup construction and pitching rotation is kind of the same strategy in figuring out how we make sure our pitchers are throwing enough pitches where we are not going to overuse them. We are thinking about our lineup construction to create the most runs.
“There are also pitch-count rules, and the coaches have been talking about how we want to approach the pitching rotation come World Series time. We need to win the first game, but we don’t want to burn out our top arms. I believe they have a run rule, so we want to try and get a game over as quickly as we can, if the opportunity presents itself to save our pitching.”
Wuenstel has seen a small sample of what the team from Paderborn, Germany, can do, but he is more concerned with how his team plays.
“I have told our players is we need to just focus on our game,” Wuenstel said. “I always say, ‘Make the routine plays. Make the simple things. Pay attention to the details and we will win,’ but as a coaching staff, we have been able to find stuff on the German team that has helped us plan our approach against them. The first game is probably the most important game of the tournament.”
Washington County teams have won two World Series titles in the tournament’s history. Monongahela won the 1954 title and Washington hoisted the trophy a year later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.