Washington County Pony team

The Washington County entry in the Pony League World Series will play its opening game Aug. 12 against Paderborn, Germany. Team members include, front row, from left: Noah Westfall, Aaron Harshman, Troy Stimpson and Colton Temple. Middle row: Ryan Huey, Gavin Dantry, Jayden Roach, Asher Donley, Ben Koskoski and Keegan Williams. Back row: coach Marshall McGraw, Alex Eslep, Ayvari Chandler, Grady Kloosterman, Brayden Radue, Braden Berdar, manager Anthony Wuenstel, coach Brandon Kline. The World Series begins Friday at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park and runs through Aug. 16.

When Washington County finished last year’s Pony League World Series with a record of 3-2, then-manager Tyler Rubasky said, “If you aren’t coming in here thinking that you’re going to win it all, you shouldn’t be here.”

The three wins the host team earned were the most for a Washington County team in the Pony League World Series since 1998.

