The reach of the Pony League World Series got a lot longer for this year’s tournament.
AT&T SportsNet, found on Channel 29 in most Washington County cable users homes, and the CW channel will telecast nine games from the Pony League World Series, which runs Aug. 12-17 at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park.
The nine games are the most in series history and are an indication that the PONY organization is on solid financial footing, said Nathan Voyek, president of World Series Tournament Inc.
“This is the most ever,” he said.
Normally the home channel for Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, AT&T SportsNet ran into only one conflicting date, 7 p.m. Wednesday, for the championship game. That’s why the CW station was brought in. The championship game will appear on AT&T SportsNet on a tape-delayed basis.
All games will be streamed on MLB.com.
“I think the next step would be to have all the games on TV,” said Voytek “AT&T is a great partner, but we’re somewhat restricted by the Pirates schedule that time of year.”
Voytek said the Pirates are on the West Coast during world series week and that future schedules for the Pony League World Series could be rearranged if the Pirates are playing at home or on the East Coast.
“To be honest with you, when the Pirates schedule comes out next year, we’ll factor that into the week we choose, based on their availability. This year is perfect. They are on the West Coast and that’s why we can get so many games on,” said Voytek.
PONY is responsible for selling commercial time but WVRC, formerly Pikewoood Media, is assisting in the selling of those advertisements.
Eight of the 10 teams have been determined already for the world series. Only the East and West Zone are left to be decided. Last year, only eight of the 10 spots were filled, thanks to the COVID 19 outbreak. Brownsville, Texas won the title with an 11-10 victory over Youngstown in the championship game.
The eight qualifiers include the London, United Kingdom of the European Zone; Monterrey, Mexico of the Mexican Zone; New Taipei City, Taiwan of the Asia Pacific Zone; Guaynabo, Puerto Rico of the Caribbean Zone; Bay County, Mich., of the North Zone; Palmview, Texas of the South Zone; Johnstown, the Host Area team and Washington County, the Host team.
London will play Washington County in the first round of this double-elimination tournament on Saturday. London is making its second appearance, the last coming in 2019.
Monterrey is making its first appearance since 1972, when it won the world series.
Palmview survived a 16-team bracket to earn a trip to the world series.
Chinese Taipei has won 10 Pony titles but has not competed in the past two world series.
Dick’s Sporting Goods returns as a major contributor and the Observer-Reporter, whose newsroom gave birth to PONY Baseball in the early 1950s, is again a sponsor.
