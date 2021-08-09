The field for this year’s streamlined Pony League World Series is filled.
The World Series will begin with a doubleheader Friday evening at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the Wold Series to be canceled last year, only eight teams are in this year’s field, seven from the United States and one from Puerto Rico. The Asia-Pacific Zone, which produced four of the last five World Series champions, will not be represented. The Mexico and European zones also will not be in the tournament.
The series starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday with a game matching South Zone champion Brownsville, Texas, against West Zone winner San Jose, Calif. San Jose was the final team to clinch a berth in the tournament field. The West Zone has fielded three of the past eight champions.
The nightcap Friday has Manchester, N.H., the East Zone winner, playing Johnstown, one of two Host Area representatives this year.
Play resumes 5:30 p.m. Saturday with North Zone champion Bay County, Mich., matched against Bayamon, Puerto Rico, the winner of the Caribbean Zone. Puerto Rico, which annually has strong Pony League programs, has not had a World Series winner since Caguas in 2006.
Washington County, the host team, will make its debut at 8 p.m. Saturday when it plays Youngstown, Ohio, which qualified as a Host Area representative.
There are four games scheduled for both Sunday and Monday. The “if necessary” games will be played Tuesday. The World Series championship game will be played Wednesday, Aug. 15.
A fanfest at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Washington will kick off World Series activities Thursday (5:30 p.m.). The annual skills competition will be held at Pony Field Friday morning (11 a.m.).