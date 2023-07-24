PONY logo

The Pony League World Series field is filling up with five out of 10 teams already qualified for the annual tournament that begins Aug. 11 at lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park.

Washington County selected its team earlier in the summer. It is the host team and the roster is made up of 13 and 14 year olds from the Canon-McMillian, Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, Trinity and Washington school districts

