It was 11 years ago that the Pony League World Series encountered what Bob Gregg, the former president of World Series Tournaments, Inc., described as the “perfect storm.”
That storm, which was more than just unrelenting rain that pelted Washington in August of 2012, took the Pony League World Series to its darkest period. That year, one of its qualifiers played one game at Lew Hays Pony Field then pulled out of the World Series to play in another event, in doing so saying, “we didn’t expect to be in the winners’ bracket so we booked another tournament.” That, however, wasn’t the biggest problem facing the World Series and its future in Washington.
There was a noticeable drop in interest in the community, perhaps because Washington had not won the championship since 1955. There was a malaise associated with the Pony League World Series. It had lost some of its excitement and big-event status.
There was even much concern about whether Washington would continue to host the Pony League World Series.
So Gregg, whose dedication to the World Series in a variety of roles over the last four decades is unmatched, made a call, to use a baseball term, to the bullpen. Answering that call was Jeff Kotula of the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency. They agreed to a meeting during the winter of 2012/2013 to discuss the World Series’ future.
“I have to credit Tourism,” Gregg said. “Jeff said this is not leaving. He made us rethink the way we do everything. The decision was quickly communicated to me from Jeff that we should, and we will, help you keep the World Series in Washington. Let’s figure out how to do things differently and improve them.”
“The main point that came out of that meeting,” Kotula said, “is that the World Series needs re-energized.”
So those involved in the World Series took a three-pronged approach to giving the event a rebirth.
- There was a focus on increasing media attention, particularly with television. The Pony League World Series found a broadcast partner in AT&T SportsNet, and this year the CW affiliate in Pittsburgh will televise two semifinal games. The Pikewood Media Group, based in Morgantown, W.Va., was brought in to produce the television and live streaming of World Series games.
- The second move was to engage Major League Baseball. The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently involved with World Series events and promotions. MLB, meanwhile, allowed Pony League World Series games to be shown on its streaming platform. Kotula said it also gave the World Series instant credibility throughout the tri-state region when former Pittsburgh Pirates broadcaster Lanny Frattare was brought in to call those games.
- The third move came in 2015, when Dick’s Sporting Goods became the presenting sponsor of the World Series. One of the ideas that resulted from DSG sponsorship can be seen by fans in the ballpark and those watching on television or on their computers. It was to change the outfield signage away from the minor-league style. It has made a huge visual improvement.
“When Dick’s wanted to change out outfield signage, I was against it,” Gregg admitted. “I said we have to make money. That’s how we make money – with the signs. They said, ‘You’ll love it. You’ll see.’
“When the first panel got there and our guys started hanging it, they rolled out about 25 feet of it and it instantly turned Lew Hays Pony Field into the Pony League World Series Stadium. It changed everything.”
So did a video board that has been added behind left centerfield.
One of the most significant changes on the field has involved the host team’s roster. It’s no longer the Washington All-Stars, but rather Washington County. Players for the team are now pulled from the Founders’ League, which includes the Trinity, Washington, McGuffey, Chartiers-Houston, Canonsburg, Fort Cherry and Burgettstown school districts. That change has stretched the buzz about the World Series outside the Washington city limits.
“PONY Baseball and the World Series are community efforts, where we all come together to support this wonderful event, not for the county, not just for the kids, but for this region,” Kotula said.
While the World Series has expanded over the years to its current 10 teams, so too have the budgets and economic impact on the local area.
“Several years ago, PONY did some research and said the World Series has a $7-10 million impact when you consider teams and families are coming here, they are staying in our hotels, buying gas at the local stations, eating at restaurants, doing shopping. It’s not a Taylor Swift concert, but it’s impactful,” added Kotula.
Latest qualifiers
Eight of the 10 spots in the World Series, which begins Aug. 11, have been filled. Teams that earned berths in the field last weekend were Youngstown, Ohio, which won the Host Area tournament that was held in Mt. Lebanon, and Palmview, Texas, the South Zone winner for the second consecutive year and Bay County, Mich., the North Zone champion.
Bay County won the North Zone for the 11th consecutive time and the 14th in 17 years. It is still trying for its first World Series championship, though it did finish as the runner-up in 2019.
The only spots that remain undetermined are the East and West zones. The East, which is being held in High Point, N.C., has six teams remaining. The West Zone, which will be determined in West Covina, Calif., had more than 30 teams still alive in super regional play entering Tuesday.
Already in the World Series field were Washington County, Edogawa, Japan (Asia-Pacific Zone), Monterrey, Mexico (Mexico Zone), Managua, Nicaragua (Caribbean Zone) and Paderborn, Germany (European Zone).
Extra bases
Live streaming of games this year will not be on the MLB website. All games can be viewed at www.plws.tv.
