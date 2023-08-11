And they thought it was hot in the state of Texas.
Temperatures have been soaring in the south, leaving most residents looking for relief. The Pony League team from Palmview provided relief to its fans Friday.
Palmview, Texas, the South Zone champion, was blistering hot in taking a 9-1 victory from Bay County, Mich., the North Zone champion, on the first day of the Pony League World Series at Lew Hays Field in Washington Park.
The win sends Palmview into a game against Edogawa, Japan, 5 p.m. today. Bay County, Mich., will play Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
“That’s what our bats have done throughout the tournaments,” said Palmview coach Fernando Gonzalez. “I knew we were going to score at least one run. We know Palmview’s offense will be in good hands.”
Alexis Lopez went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. He stole four bases and played flawless defense from his shortstop position.
“We could have done much better,” said Lopez. “We’ve hit all through our tournaments. This gives us a good start in the tournament.”
Bay County has made numerous trips to the Pony League World Series but Michigan has only one champion, Hamtramc in 1961.
“We’re definitely not out of it,” said Bay County manager Craig Revette. “I thought we played real well for three, four, maybe five innings. We let it get away from us in that one inning.”
Bay County pitching surrendered 14 hits. Santiago Balderas went 2-for-5 and scored twice from his leadoff spot. Luis Balderas went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run. Rolando Solis had two RBI.
Jose Costillo went 2-for-3 for Bay County and LJ Hartman hit a home run, the 1,400th home run in Pony League World Series history.
“Give credit to Palmview,” said Revette. “They threw the ball well. They hit the ball well. They picked up the ball when we did hit the ball. We put pressure on them but give them credit. They made the plays.”
Things started well for Bay County when catcher Hartman sent an 0-2 pitch over the left field fence for a 1-0 lead.
But Palmview took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning. Adiel Benavidas walked and was bunted to second on a single by center fielder Santiago Balderas. Cooper Jones, Bay County’s starter, moved the runners up with a wild pitch.
Lopez drove in Benavidas with a sacrifice fly. Javier Garza drove in Balderas with a double. Palmview would go on to score one run in the fifth on Garza’s single through the middle of the infield.
Palmview blew the game open by scoring six times in the sixth inning to take a 9-1 lead.
Juan Diego of Paderborn, Germany, won the annual home run hitting contest Friday morning. Diego had three home runs in the first round and five in the finals. Danny Silva finished second with six.
In the fastest runner contest, Ryan Huey of Washington County took first place with a time of 13.24. Johann Glanert of Paderborn turned in a 13.29.
