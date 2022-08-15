The recommended width of a white baseball foul line is only 2½ inches. The difference between the Washington County and Palmview, Texas, teams Sunday at the Pony League World Series was less than the white line.
Washington County and Palmview raced neck-and-neck through five innings of a scoreless tie, relying on stellar pitching and a few high-level fielding plays to prevent the opponent from taking the lead.
What turned out to be the difference in the game, and led to a 1-0 victory for Palmview, was a four-batter stretch in the bottom of the sixth. That’s when Washington County committed an uncharacteristic three errors – two on one play – which led to the game’s only run.
“That was a nail-biter,” Palmview manager Juan Lopez said.
Palmview pitchers Gilberto Rodriguez and Jaime Cordova, along with Washington County starter M.J. Maruschak, put up shutout innings through each of the first four. Maruschak was terrific as he allowed only two singles in four innings. He walked two – one was erased on a caught stealing – and struck out 10. He had at least two strikeouts in each of his four innings.
Rodriguez started and left with two outs in the third after Washington County loaded the bases without a hit. Sam Stout was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and Ben Taczak and Maruschak drew consecutive two-out walks to fill the bases.
That’s when Lopez brought in Cordova.
“I knew he came in the game in a tough spot, but I have confidence in him,” Lopez said. “We wanted to keep (Cordova) under the pitch count, but we decided we were willing to sacrifice him to win the game.”
Cordova ended Washington County’s best scoring threat by striking out Nico Patragas.
Until the seventh, the third inning was the only time Washington County was able to get its leadoff batter on base, something that hamstrung the host team.
“When you don’t get the leadoff guy on, you’re starting in a hole with one out,” Washington County manager Tyler Rusbasky said. “But the great thing about baseball is you get three outs and three strikes, so you can still do a lot of damage.”
The only damage done in the game happened in the fifth and Palmview did it with only one hit in the inning. Nicolas Valdez, the No. 8 batter in the lineup, hit a one-out pitch from Washington County reliever Cayden Laskosky off the end of the bat and into right field for a single. The ball bounced off the glove of Anthony Giorgi, allowing Valdez to move up to second base.
Following a flyout, Rodriguez drew a walk. Washington County then tried to pick Valdez off second base, but Laskosky’s throw was wide and sailed into the outfield. Valdez raced toward third base and Lopez told him to stop. The ball, however, skimmed under the glove of charging center fielder A.J. Andronas and went just far enough away that Valdez was able to race home with the game’s only run.
“I had the stop sign up, but when I saw the center fielder bobble the ball a little, I sent him,” Lopez explained. “In a game like this you’re not going to get many more opportunities so we had to try. I think I ran all the way to home plate with him.”
Cordova, who pitched the final 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowed two hits and one walk. He struck out six.
Washington County, which routed London 9-3 Saturday in its opening game, still had one threat remaining, that in the top of the seventh.
Andronas led off by beating out and infield hit, and Stout followed with a sacrifice bunt that put the potential tying run in scoring position. Cordova, however, ended the game by getting two popouts.
“A couple of errors led to a run,” Rubasky lamented. “We’ve been stressing that the difference between a good team and a great team is the ability to do little things that win you games.”
Washington County will play an elimination game 12:30 p.m. today against Sam Jose, Calif. Palmview will face Monterrey, Mexico, at 8 p.m.
