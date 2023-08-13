The final team to play its opening game in the Pony League World was Monterrey, Mexico, which didn’t take to the Lew Hays Pony Field diamond until Sunday afternoon, four days after arriving in Washington.
The layoff didn’t hurt Monterrey, which put up the kind of numbers in its opener that suggest the Mexico Zone champions could be here until the end of the World Series for the second consecutive year.
Catcher Roberto Saucedo Jr., hit two home runs and drove in six, starting pitcher Luis Guajardo struck out seven of the eight batters he faced and Monterrey rolled to a 16-1 victory in six innings over Manchester, N.H., in a winner’s bracket game.
“Being the last team to play has some good and bad,” said Monterrey manager Gerardo Lara. “We have less days off for our pitchers, but the positive is that we were able to scout the other teams before we played.
“I would rather have played Friday night, but there is some good and bad to not playing until (Sunday).”
The scouting report on Monterrey would read something like this: The team’s hitters have no weak spot in the batting lineup, and Guajardo throws hard. Very hard.
Guajardo faced only the first eight hitters in the Manchester lineup and struck out seven of them before being taken off the mound after his pitch count reached 34. The only Manchester batter to put the ball in play against Guajardo was Owen Hazelbaker, the leadoff hitter. Hazelbaker smacked a comebacker that Guajardo snagged with a nifty behind-the-back stab and threw to first base for an out.
“Luis could have lasted a little longer, but by taking him out at 35 pitches he has to have one less day of rest,” Lara explained.
Monterrey advances to play Washington County tonight (7 p.m.). Guajardo is not eligible to pitch in that game, but Monterrey says it has plenty of pitching available. Lara said only one player on his roster (Saucedo Jr.) is not a pitcher.
Lara added that if there was any question about his team it would be on the hitting side. A year ago, Monterrey advanced to the championship game but lost 4-1 to New Taipei City, Taiwan.
“We didn’t win last year because we didn’t hit enough. The key for us is hitting,” Lara said. “We have very good pitching.”
Monterrey hit Manchester, which was a 4-1 winner over Managua, Nicaragua, on Saturday, with one run in the first inning, five in the second and two in the third for an 8-0 lead.
Saucedo, who went 3-for-5, had an RBI double in the first inning and hit a three-run homer to left field in the second inning.
Oscar Villareal, the son of the former major league pitcher of the same name, replaced Guajardo on the mound in the third inning and finished the game. He allowed one hit and one run in 3 1/3 innings.
Villareal hit a three-run homer in Monterrey’s seven-run sixth inning that enacted the 10-run rule.
Guajardo also had a big day the plate as Monterrey’s leadoff hitter. He went 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Manchester’s lone run came in the fourth inning. Hazelbaker was hit by a pitch to start the inning and stole second base. He moved to third when Levi Lock grounded out and scored when Nate Duquette singled up the middle. It was Manchester’s only hit.
Manchester will play in an elimination game today in the morning session.
Edogawa, 6-4
Koudai Minematsu hit a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the seventh inning as Edogawa, Japan, rallied for a 6-4 victory over Plainview, Texas, in the completion of a game suspended Saturday night.
Plainview led 3-1 in the fourth inning when play was stopped for the second time Saturday and heavy rain hit the area.
Edogawa pushed across a run in the sixth to make it 3-2, but Plainview scored what seemed like an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when a sacrifice fly by Rene Rios sent home Romeo Bautista.
Edogawa, the Asia-Pacific Zone champion, put runners on second and third by way of two walks and a balk. Kai Miyagi followed with a ground ball to third base against a drawn-in infield, but Kaito Saita beat the throw to the plate and scored to make it 4-3.
Minematsu followed with his two-run double and scored on a double by Yugo Inoue.
“We connected in that seventh inning,” Edogawa manager Yutaka Furusawa said through an interpreter. “We were behind after (Saturday) and told our guys that we need a change of heart. We need to play with more enthusiasm. They needed a positive talk.”
Covina, 9-8
West Zone champion Covina, Calif., scored the game’s first nine runs and then held off a furious rally to edge Bay County, Mich., 9-8, in an elimination contest.
Covina led 9-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning when Bay County scored six runs on only one hit to close to within 9-6.
After retiring Covina in order in the top of the seventh, Bay County pulled to within 9-8 on a two-run double by Nolan Kochany. A balk moved Kochany to third base but he was stranded there.
Ezekiel Martinez drove in two runs for Covina and Aiden Ayala scored twice.
Covina will play at 9 a.m. Monday against Plainview.
Managua, 5-3
Emil Torrez struck out 11 as Managua, Nicaragua, remained alive with a 5-3 win over Paderborn, Germany.
Managua made the most of only three hits. It took advantage of five errors by Paderborn to score four unearned runs.
Torrez pitched a four-hit complete game, allowing only two earned runs.
Managua broke a 1-1 tie by scoring three times in the third inning that included two bases-loaded walks.
Jayme Warlies hit a solo homer for Paderborn, which has been eliminated.
