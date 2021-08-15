California’s Pony League World Series representatives will have to make their way back to San Jose.
Manchester, N.H., extended its first World Series experience with a 7-2 win over San Jose in Sunday’s opening game.
The game’s first run came unconventionally. In the second inning, San Jose starting pitcher David Colon was called for a balk with the bases loaded, scoring Logan Whitney. Manchester then exploded for six runs in the fourth, the first two coming on fielder’s choices. Whitney scored his second run on a bunt by Adam Lafond. The next batter, leadoff man Ryan Dutton, hit a ground ball that led to Carter Crowley scoring when San Jose third baseman Zach Koontz’s throw was not in time.
The New Hampshire nine added two more by Noah Durham, another on a single by Maddox Turk and one more on a Henry DuBois double.
Manchester scored two more in the top of the seventh to close out a productive day with the bats. Dutton went 2-5 with two stolen bases and two runs. Dylan Durham and Dylan Gaudet and also had a pair of hits.
Manchester also had success on baserunning, finishing with seven stolen bases (four uncontested).
San Jose scored two runs in the fifth, but that was all it would get.
Jaiden Bosquet battled wildness, but got the win for Manchester, allowing just the two runs over five and two-thirds innings on four hits, striking out eight and walking four.
For San Jose, Colon got the loss, allowing seven runs – all earned, over 3 and 2/3.
Manchester will now take on the loser of the Brownsville-Johnstown game at 10 a.m. today.