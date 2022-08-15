Drew Irons was “Ironman” – or “Ironsman” – for Johnstown Monday night at Lew Hays Pony Field.
He pitched 6 2/3 innings – one out shy of a complete game – hit a home run and led his team to a 4-2 win over Asia-Pacific Zone champion New Taipei City in Game 11 of the Pony League World Series.
Irons channeled his inner Shohei Ohtani, and his manager, Bugsy Roberts, wasn’t surprised.
“Drew’s a gamer,” Roberts said. “That’s why he pitched this game. I had faith in Drew from the beginning of the game. I knew he would give me this kind of performance.”
Irons credited his success to his two best pitches – his curveball and fastball – being on point.
Irons finished the day allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits, walking two and striking out three.
“Drew lives around the strike zone,” Roberts said. “He lives low, he lives in the strike zone. He makes batters beat him.”
Johnstown, the Host Area team, made a statement in a big way thanks to its first batter, Dante LaRocco.
LaRocco drove a 3-2 pitch deep to left field. The ball tucked just inside the foul pole for a home run that gave Johnstown a 1-0 lead.
Johnstown doubled its lead in the bottom of the third when a single by Brock Bryson scored Charlie Manzi to make it 2-0.
Johnstown added another in the bottom of the fourth on Irons’ solo home run that hit the right-field foul pole. The homer surprised Irons for a couple of reasons.
“I thought it was going to go foul,” Irons said, “so I was just jogging down to first. And then it bounced off the foul pole, so I’m like ‘OK, I guess it’s fair, then.’”
“I was pretty surprised that it hit the foul pole because I had never done that in my life.”
Bryson drove in his second run of the night in the bottom of the fifth, scoring LaRocco with a single.
Taipei broke the shutout in its last at-bat when Sun Kai-You scored on an error. It added another later in the inning on a two-out single by Wei Zhe-Hong that brought home Chiu Sheng-Hung Gao.
Irons left the game with two outs and 98 pitches – three above the limit of 95. But Eric McAllister got the last out, and Johnstown finished off the win.
Next up for Johnstown is the winner of the Taipei-Bay County, Mich., game scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. Johnstown will be back on the field at 5:30 p.m.
Taipei’s manager declined to comment after the game.
For Roberts, the key to Johnstown keeping its momentum is simple: pitching.
He’s confident that big things could be ahead.
“We have a really good team. I think we’re going to do something here,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.